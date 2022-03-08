Junior Data Analyst / Developer at Taylored Appointments

Role overview
A consumer data insights company is looking for a Junior Data Analyst / Developer that will support its data tools and solutions eco-system, as well as work on strategic software, builds, using both back-end and front-end skills.
Required Minimum Qualifications and Experience
· Matric (Grade 12)
· Applicable Diploma or Degree
· At least 1-year of experience with SQL and software development.
· At least 1-year of experience in a data-centric development or similar environment.
Technical skills
· Strong digital and technological skills.
· MS SQL Server.
· Strong understanding of databases and data concepts.
· Experience in transforming data is preferable.
· Knowledge / Experience in SSIS will be useful.
· Knowledge of Python would be a plus.
Non-technical skills
· Ability to work well in a team as well as individually
· Operates well under pressure
· Works with minimal supervision
· Good problem-solving abilities
· Innovative and quick thinking
· Pays attention to detail and accuracy
· Ability to meet tight deadlines
· Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study
· Positive outlook on life, work, and other people.