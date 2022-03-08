Junior Data Analyst / Developer at Taylored Appointments

Role overview

A consumer data insights company is looking for a Junior Data Analyst / Developer that will support its data tools and solutions eco-system, as well as work on strategic software, builds, using both back-end and front-end skills.

Required Minimum Qualifications and Experience

· Matric (Grade 12)

· Applicable Diploma or Degree

· At least 1-year of experience with SQL and software development.

· At least 1-year of experience in a data-centric development or similar environment.

Technical skills

· Strong digital and technological skills.

· MS SQL Server.

· Strong understanding of databases and data concepts.

· Experience in transforming data is preferable.

· Knowledge / Experience in SSIS will be useful.

· Knowledge of Python would be a plus.

Non-technical skills

· Ability to work well in a team as well as individually

· Operates well under pressure

· Works with minimal supervision

· Good problem-solving abilities

· Innovative and quick thinking

· Pays attention to detail and accuracy

· Ability to meet tight deadlines

· Is thorough and committed to continuous self-development/study

· Positive outlook on life, work, and other people.

