Linux Engineer at Sabenza IT

Mar 8, 2022

Our client in the Automotive space seeks solid Linux Engineers who have a minimum of 8 – 10 years project experience and 5+ years working experience on Unix/Linux Systems
Location: Gauteng

Skills and experience required: (Mandatory)

  • Deep ITSM knowledge
  • Experience in Operations and structure teams
  • Functional knowledge
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
  • AGILE Project Management knowledge
  • Quality Management
  • AIX
  • Unix/Linux Systems in corporate environment
  • Interface Specialist Skills
  • NetBackup/Archiving
  • Strong Scripting Skills (Bash/perl/python/ansible)
  • ITEE Knowledge
  • SAN/NAS
  • PAM
  • Veritas Products (VXVM and VCS)

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
  • tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Desired Skills:

  • ITSM processes
  • ITIL knowledge and work experience
  • Agile Project Management
  • Strong Scripting skills (bash
  • perl
  • ITEE knowledge
  • Unix/Linux

