Linux Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client in the Automotive space seeks solid Linux Engineers who have a minimum of 8 – 10 years project experience and 5+ years working experience on Unix/Linux Systems
Location: Gauteng
Skills and experience required: (Mandatory)
- Deep ITSM knowledge
- Experience in Operations and structure teams
- Functional knowledge
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience.
- AGILE Project Management knowledge
- Quality Management
- AIX
- Unix/Linux Systems in corporate environment
- Interface Specialist Skills
- NetBackup/Archiving
- Strong Scripting Skills (Bash/perl/python/ansible)
- ITEE Knowledge
- SAN/NAS
- PAM
- Veritas Products (VXVM and VCS)
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)
- tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Be one of the 1st enthusiastic engineers to join the Winning Team and get those applications across
Desired Skills:
- ITSM processes
- ITIL knowledge and work experience
- Agile Project Management
- Strong Scripting skills (bash
- perl
- ITEE knowledge
- Unix/Linux