Linux Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client in the Automotive space seeks solid Linux Engineers who have a minimum of 8 – 10 years project experience and 5+ years working experience on Unix/Linux Systems

Location: Gauteng

Skills and experience required: (Mandatory)

Deep ITSM knowledge

Experience in Operations and structure teams

Functional knowledge

ITIL process knowledge and work experience.

AGILE Project Management knowledge

Quality Management

AIX

Unix/Linux Systems in corporate environment

Interface Specialist Skills

NetBackup/Archiving

Strong Scripting Skills (Bash/perl/python/ansible)

ITEE Knowledge

SAN/NAS

PAM

Veritas Products (VXVM and VCS)

Tasks and responsibilities:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management)

tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Be one of the 1st enthusiastic engineers to join the Winning Team and get those applications across

Desired Skills:

ITSM processes

ITIL knowledge and work experience

Agile Project Management

Strong Scripting skills (bash

perl

ITEE knowledge

Unix/Linux

Learn more/Apply for this position