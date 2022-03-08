.NET Developer

We are looking for a skilled, motivated and creative full time .Net Developer to augment our client’s data warehouse development team. Work Location:- Home Office. We are looking for outstanding individuals that can work independently to solve complex problems. This role will have significant impact on the success of project deliverables. You will be working with a dynamic team headquartered in the US with a South African Technical team. Our client offers a relaxed and supportive work environment in this telecommuting opportunity. The candidate will be leading a new effort to build software using the .Net platform using Visual Studio and Azure Devops. As such, the candidate must have experience designing software architecture in a .Net platform in conjunction with a relational SQL database back end. Minimum Requirements:- 5+ years’ experience with Microsoft .Net, SQL Server, and Visual Studio development environment Experience developing complex business applications using C# Proficient with web front-end development including JavaScript / typescript, HTML5, CSS, responsive Bootstrap, etc. Excellent verbal and written communication skills. Duties to include:- Design and develop solutions with the Microsoft stack and Azure services Collaborate with a multi-disciplinary team Write technical specifications Write scalable code for .NET web and console software applications Review and debug .NET applications Deploying functional web and console applications *Write software and application technical documentation and operating procedures. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

5+ Years experience with Microsoft.Net / SQL Server and Visual Studio development environment

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

