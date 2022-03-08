Programme Administrator at WOW Marketing

Mar 8, 2022

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Programme Administrator to assist in the internal operations of the company’s campaigns. The Programme Administrator will report directly to the Senior Programme Manager.

Your role & responsibilities: (but not limited to):

  • Data capturing
  • Assisting customers & query resolutions
  • Action outbound customer calls
  • Support the team with programme rewards fulfilment
  • Work closely with internal and external stakeholders on programme specifications
  • Work with the teams to meet the daily, weekly, and monthly KPI’s

Your Skills & Competencies:

  • Willingness to learn
  • Ability to work under pressure, independently and pro-actively
  • Exceptional problem-solving skills
  • Excellent organisational skills
  • Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Requirements:

  • Start Date: Immediate
  • Matric/Grade 12
  • Must be fully vaccinated or at least had the 1st vaccine shot
  • Probation Period: 3 months
  • Only applicants residing in Cape Town will be considered
  • Office based role

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] by the 17th of March 2022.

