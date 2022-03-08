Programme Administrator at WOW Marketing

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Programme Administrator to assist in the internal operations of the company’s campaigns. The Programme Administrator will report directly to the Senior Programme Manager.
Your role & responsibilities: (but not limited to):
- Data capturing
- Assisting customers & query resolutions
- Action outbound customer calls
- Support the team with programme rewards fulfilment
- Work closely with internal and external stakeholders on programme specifications
- Work with the teams to meet the daily, weekly, and monthly KPI’s
Your Skills & Competencies:
- Willingness to learn
- Ability to work under pressure, independently and pro-actively
- Exceptional problem-solving skills
- Excellent organisational skills
- Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
Requirements:
- Start Date: Immediate
- Matric/Grade 12
- Must be fully vaccinated or at least had the 1st vaccine shot
- Probation Period: 3 months
- Only applicants residing in Cape Town will be considered
- Office based role
Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] by the 17th of March 2022.
