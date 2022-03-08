Programme Administrator at WOW Marketing

WOW Marketing Services is looking for a Programme Administrator to assist in the internal operations of the company’s campaigns. The Programme Administrator will report directly to the Senior Programme Manager.

Your role & responsibilities: (but not limited to):

Data capturing

Assisting customers & query resolutions

Action outbound customer calls

Support the team with programme rewards fulfilment

Work closely with internal and external stakeholders on programme specifications

Work with the teams to meet the daily, weekly, and monthly KPI’s

Your Skills & Competencies:

Willingness to learn

Ability to work under pressure, independently and pro-actively

Exceptional problem-solving skills

Excellent organisational skills

Excellent computer skills in Microsoft Office

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Requirements:

Start Date: Immediate

Matric/Grade 12

Must be fully vaccinated or at least had the 1st vaccine shot

Probation Period: 3 months

Only applicants residing in Cape Town will be considered

Office based role

Submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] by the 17th of March 2022.

