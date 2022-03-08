Project Manager

Our client (Kempton Park), a market leader in the design, manufacture and maintenance of water treatment solutions is seeking a Project Manager to join their team.

Qualification in engineering or water treatment.

4 – 8 years’ experience in Project Management.

Willingness to be hands-on and participate in project construction

Main role:

The project manager is required to handle all aspects of project coordination and execution. He/She will be responsible for ensuring the project objectives are met in terms of quality, timelines and budget. Additionally, the project manager will be responsible for client management, which will include regular communication and ensuring all commercial commitments are met.



Minimum Requirements:

Qualification in engineering or water treatment.

4 – 8 years’ experience in Project Management.

Good understanding of project execution.

Exposed to engineering contracting models.

Strong Microsoft Office skills.

Willingness to be hands-on and participate in project construction

Duties and Responsibilities:

Developing detailed project plans and managing project progress to meet deadlines and milestones.

Ensuring resource availability and allocation.

Delivering every project on time within budget and scope.

Strong commercial understanding to ensure the financial condition of the project is accurately monitored and reported.

Ability to manage a number of projects simultaneously.

Problem-solving skill and risk anticipation.

Coordinate internal resources and contractors for flawless execution of projects.

Ensure all projects are delivered on time, within the budget and scope and of extremely high quality.

Developing project scopes and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuringtechnical feasibility.

Develop a detailed project plan to track progress.

Use appropriate verification techniques to manage changes in project scope, schedule and costs.

Measure project performance using appropriate systems, tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Attributes:

Organization skills.

Attention to detail.

Excellent communication skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position