SAGE 300 ERP Consultant

Sage 300 People Consultants (Certified)

Role Summary

We are currently looking for certified Sage 300 People Consultants to join our clients ERP team to implement, train, and support across all phases of successful implementations.

Salary: Market related Dependent upon experience.

Required Skills/ Experience

? Matric & relevant IT qualification

? Must be Certified in Sage 300 People (NB: HR and Payroll Certified)

? 2+ years experience in Sage 300 People

? At least one full lifecycle implementation including support experience

? Strong communicator

? Business Analysis

Description

? Training internally and at customer sites

? Running implementation workshops

? Managing data migrations

? Report design

? Specifying and testing bespoke software requirements.

? Client analysis for requirements gathering

? Solution design documentation

? Configuration of Sage 300 System

? Training of the solution

? Perform user acceptance testing

? Working with the development team to build customization

? Go live hand holding support

? Post go live support and issue resolution

? Billing system exposure beneficial

? Project management knowledge and principles

? Ability to work in an agile environment

? Technical installation knowledge beneficial

Remuneration package market related, dependant on experience

Please forward CV to [Email Address Removed]

If you do not get a response within 14 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

SAGE 300

Strong communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

