Senior Data Engineer – Semi Remote – R1.2 m PA at e-Merge IT RECRUITMEMT

Big player in the financial solutions industry who needs absolutely no introduction to industry and has an unquestionable long-standing success is currently on the hunt for a Senior Data Engineer to join their dynamic team within the Digital and Data division.

This team’s primary focus is to build and establish the data platform capability by applying industry knowledge, best practices, and innovative ideas to take them into the future through the use of best of the breed technologies and applied thinking and processes on its strategic journey to the cloud.

Role and Qualifications Requirements

Matric, with a degree in Computer Science, Business Informatics, Mathematics, Statistics, Physics or Engineering

5+ years of data engineering experience

5+ years of experience with any data warehouse technical architectures, ETL/ELT, and reporting/analytics tools including, but not limited to, any of the following combinations (1) SSIS and SSRS, (2) ETL Frameworks, (3) Data conformance, (4) Caching, (5) Spark (6) AWS data builds

The candidate having DBA ability and knowledge across at least 2 platforms (example: TSQL, SAS, PSQL, IBM VSAM, DynamoDB and DB2) will also be beneficial

Tends towards Full-Stack engineer with experience across a broad spectrum of technology domains, technologies, and Engineering practices

Highly Proficient in at least one of Python, Java, C/C++ or similar

Should be Proficient in bash/ksh, perl, SQL

Experience with R, AWS, XML, json, cron

Experience with designing and implementing Cloud (AWS) solutions including full use of all APIs available

Experience with Dev/OPS architecture, implementation, and operation

