Senior Java Developer

Our client is a dynamic Business Information Systems Consulting firm and an equal opportunity employer who operate in a range of industries including banking, financial services and within the FMCG environment. They are looking for a Java Developer for one of their UK based clients.

Activities will include:

Working closely with your team to develop and deliver high-end solutions using Agile methodologies;

Design and development of advanced software supporting the work of translators;

Actively seek newmethods to optimise system operation;

Ensuring all code is readable, well documented and testable.

Requirements

4+ years commerical experience in Java programming using the Spring framework

Knowledge of WebServices (SOAP and REST)

Knowledge of SQL and issues related to relational databases (Hibernate, HQL)

Familiarity with version control system (Git).

The successful candidate will have to do an assessment first

The successful applicant may work with clients in the financial services industry and may be required to pass credit, criminal or other background checks. Applicants must be eligible to work in the Republic of South Africa.

Desired Skills:

Spring

Springboot

Hibernate

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position