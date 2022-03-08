Service Desk Agent

The Role: Essential function:
- Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems and the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for basic problem resolution for new and existing systems
- Provides basic telephonic training on these systems when required.
- Escalates more complex problems but must manage the incident to completion.
- Identifies interim and long-term solutions and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst.
- Participates in internal forums and work groups to contribute to the methodology and standards.
- Deliver a first line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
- Offering technical advice to end users. This will include working as part of a team, to share knowledge and work together to increase performance standards.
- Actively troubleshoot to identify, assess, record, resolve and / or escalate incidents and service requests ensuring they are handled within the agreed SLA, according to the agreed processes and in a professional and customer sensitive manner.
- Deliver an after hour standby first line support service to end users. This is a Service that is delivered by the Service Desk team on a rotational basis.
- Providing daily feedback to end users on outstanding active calls.
- Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
- Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
- Any task given to ensure great service delivery
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Degree or Diploma and required Certification with 2 years related experience.
- ITIL Foundation certified
Key Accountabilities: Technical function:
- Client Delivery
- Reporting and Administration
- Technologies
- Business Requirements
- Definition Problem
- Tracking Tool
Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:
- Interpersonal savvy – Contributing dependently
- Decision quality – Contributing dependently
- Action orientated – Contributing dependently
- Optimises work processes – Contributing dependently
- Being resilient – Contributing dependently
- Collaborates – Contributing dependently
- Cultivates innovation – Contributing dependently
- Customer focus – Contributing dependently
- Drives results – Contributing dependently