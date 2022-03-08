Service Desk Agent

The Role: Essential function:

  • Responsible for the timely and effective response to IT user queries and problems through the receipt and logging of problems and the co-ordination of rapid and appropriate responses for basic problem resolution for new and existing systems
  • Provides basic telephonic training on these systems when required.
  • Escalates more complex problems but must manage the incident to completion.
  • Identifies interim and long-term solutions and provides regular updates to the Senior Problem Analyst.
  • Participates in internal forums and work groups to contribute to the methodology and standards.
  • Deliver a first line support service via the Service Desk by logging Incidents and Service Requests received telephonically and via e-mail.
  • Offering technical advice to end users. This will include working as part of a team, to share knowledge and work together to increase performance standards.
  • Actively troubleshoot to identify, assess, record, resolve and / or escalate incidents and service requests ensuring they are handled within the agreed SLA, according to the agreed processes and in a professional and customer sensitive manner.
  • Deliver an after hour standby first line support service to end users. This is a Service that is delivered by the Service Desk team on a rotational basis.
  • Providing daily feedback to end users on outstanding active calls.
  • Manage a variety of tasks and activities which may require adjustments to priorities to satisfy business needs.
  • Work within defined deadlines as part of a team and on an individual basis ensuring assigned work is effectively managed.
  • Any task given to ensure great service delivery

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Degree or Diploma and required Certification with 2 years related experience.
  • ITIL Foundation certified

Key Accountabilities: Technical function:

  • Client Delivery
  • Reporting and Administration
  • Technologies
  • Business Requirements
  • Definition Problem
  • Tracking Tool

Personality and Attributes: Soft skills:

  • Interpersonal savvy – Contributing dependently
  • Decision quality – Contributing dependently
  • Action orientated – Contributing dependently
  • Optimises work processes – Contributing dependently
  • Being resilient – Contributing dependently
  • Collaborates – Contributing dependently
  • Cultivates innovation – Contributing dependently
  • Customer focus – Contributing dependently
  • Drives results – Contributing dependently

