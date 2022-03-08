Software QA Tester

JOB OVERVIEW
- Testing of software to company guidelines and standards, release plans, ensuring releases are done as per the company release policy and production releases.
- Ability to guide and mentor staff and automate test processes.
- Ensuring that the testing in terms of regression, functional and release of candidates as per the companies release policy is adhered to.
- Creating automated regression tests on “Katalon Studio”.
- Releasing new versions of software into the production environment.
- Provide release packs to the support teams to ensure adequate hand over of systems and knowledge.
- Communicate new versions of software and features to relevant stakeholders.
- Agile and Scrum process.
- SQL ability to write complex queries
- Experience and good understanding of API’s
- Full testing life cycle experiences
- Customers: Outsource development partners | External Clients | Internal Clients
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- National Certificate in Information Technology OR
- Technology support level 4 OR
- BSc Computer Science or IT OR
- Industry specific diploma OR
- ITIL foundation Certificate
- ISEB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing
Experience & Skills
- 2 years’ experience managing application systems running on Linux and Windows Platforms.
- High pressure environment with lots of change.
- Must have worked on enterprise systems.
- Iterative development and testing cycles
- Agile software development and testing
Core Competencies
- Scrum
- SDLC
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- Communication
- Time & Priority Management
Duties & Responsibilities:
- Context:
Firm understanding the software testing practices &
principles
Clear understanding of the SDLC
- Execute Test Plan
Follow test plan and provide output to each step in
testing plan
Execute Test Cases
Execute test cases and provide feedback on the status of the test and each step
Provide feedback of test case to development team
- Software Test According to Quality Standards
- Create And Perform Regressing Test
Create any missing regression test
Create automated regression test from test cases
Perform regression test
Ensure regression test pass
- Execute Testing Backlog
Execute testing in order of backlog
Ensure testing backlogs are kept up to date
Ensure testing backlogs are in accordance with the release policy
- Testing Communications
Daily testing communication on RC and bug testing progress on each feature to product owners and development manager
Completed testing communication and planned release dates
Weekly forward schedule of testing
- Release Communications
Communication on planned release dates once
testing is complete
Communication on all planned released
Communication on scheduled release
Communication of release status once completed
- Metrics
Ensure Metrics are met and kept to date
Normal RC
Emergency RC
no. Builds per RC
No Bugs per RC
Regression test
Bugs after release
Releases
schedule releases
emergency releases
avg downtime per release
Stores released
Bugs in production
- Escalated Support
Resolving escalated support Kanban tickets
Providing knowledge base documents to resolved problems
- Bug Tracking
Logging bugs identified by testers and developers
Tracking bugs’ progress
Resolving and closing bugs
Reporting on number of bugs’ in production
Reporting on number of bugs after release
Desired Skills:
- Automated Regression
- Katalon Studio
- Agile
- Scrum
- SQL
- API’s
- Linux
- Windows Platform
- SDLC
- Software Development
- Software Testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree