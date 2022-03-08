Software QA Tester

JOB OVERVIEW

Testing of software to company guidelines and standards, release plans, ensuring releases are done as per the company release policy and production releases.

Ability to guide and mentor staff and automate test processes.

Ensuring that the testing in terms of regression, functional and release of candidates as per the companies release policy is adhered to.

Creating automated regression tests on “Katalon Studio”.

Releasing new versions of software into the production environment.

Provide release packs to the support teams to ensure adequate hand over of systems and knowledge.

Communicate new versions of software and features to relevant stakeholders.

Ability to guide and mentor staff.

Agile and Scrum process.

SQL ability to write complex queries

Experience and good understanding of API’s

Full testing life cycle experiences

Customers: Outsource development partners | External Clients | Internal Clients

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Matric

National Certificate in Information Technology OR

Technology support level 4 OR

BSc Computer Science or IT OR

Industry specific diploma OR

ITIL foundation Certificate

ISEB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing

Experience & Skills

2 years’ experience managing application systems running on Linux and Windows Platforms.

High pressure environment with lots of change.

Must have worked on enterprise systems.

Iterative development and testing cycles

Agile software development and testing

Core Competencies

Scrum

SDLC

Software Development

Software Testing

Communication

Time & Priority Management

Duties & Responsibilities:

Context:

Firm understanding the software testing practices &

principles

Clear understanding of the SDLC

Execute Test Plan

Follow test plan and provide output to each step in

testing plan

Execute Test Cases

Execute test cases and provide feedback on the status of the test and each step

Provide feedback of test case to development team

Software Test According to Quality Standards

Create And Perform Regressing Test

Create any missing regression test

Create automated regression test from test cases

Perform regression test

Ensure regression test pass

Execute Testing Backlog

Execute testing in order of backlog

Ensure testing backlogs are kept up to date

Ensure testing backlogs are in accordance with the release policy

Testing Communications

Daily testing communication on RC and bug testing progress on each feature to product owners and development manager

Completed testing communication and planned release dates

Weekly forward schedule of testing

Release Communications

Communication on planned release dates once

testing is complete

Communication on all planned released

Communication on scheduled release

Communication of release status once completed

Metrics

Ensure Metrics are met and kept to date

Normal RC

Emergency RC

no. Builds per RC

No Bugs per RC

Regression test

Bugs after release

Releases

schedule releases

emergency releases

avg downtime per release

Stores released

Bugs in production

Escalated Support

Resolving escalated support Kanban tickets

Providing knowledge base documents to resolved problems

Bug Tracking

Logging bugs identified by testers and developers

Tracking bugs’ progress

Resolving and closing bugs

Reporting on number of bugs’ in production

Reporting on number of bugs after release

Desired Skills:

Automated Regression

Katalon Studio

Agile

Scrum

SQL

API’s

Linux

Windows Platform

SDLC

Software Development

Software Testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position