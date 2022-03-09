BI Analyst at Nedbank Wealth

Mar 9, 2022

Job Purpose:

To provide specific insights into all the functions of the Nedbank Group in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study
  • Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD)
  • Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off
  • Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives
  • Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
  • Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank
  • Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients
  • Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications
  • Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues
  • Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions
  • Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements
  • Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System
  • Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer
  • Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design
  • Explain the design to the front and back end developers by facilitating technical sessions
  • Produce report/ dashboard specification document by engaging with client and developers
  • Ensure quality of output and alignment to requirements by conducting / coordinating unit; integration and user acceptance testing
  • Ensure compliance by adherence to standards; policies and procedures throughout the development lifecycle
  • Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned
  • Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management
  • Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe
  • Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction
  • Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations

Qualification:
Matric
3 year National Diploma in IT or
3 year Bachelor’s Degree in IT

Minimum Experience Level:
5 -8 years experience in IT and BI environment; or
3-5 years data mining / analysis / reporting using either SQL or SAS as a programming tool

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SAS
  • Power BI
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Sharepoint
  • Microstrategy
  • Qlikview

Learn more/Apply for this position