BI Analyst at Nedbank Wealth

Job Purpose:
To provide specific insights into all the functions of the Nedbank Group in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.
Job Responsibilities:
- Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study
- Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD)
- Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off
- Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives
- Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank
- Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients
- Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications
- Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues
- Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions
- Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements
- Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System
- Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer
- Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design
- Explain the design to the front and back end developers by facilitating technical sessions
- Produce report/ dashboard specification document by engaging with client and developers
- Ensure quality of output and alignment to requirements by conducting / coordinating unit; integration and user acceptance testing
- Ensure compliance by adherence to standards; policies and procedures throughout the development lifecycle
- Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned
- Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management
- Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe
- Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction
- Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations
Qualification:
Matric
3 year National Diploma in IT or
3 year Bachelor’s Degree in IT
Minimum Experience Level:
5 -8 years experience in IT and BI environment; or
3-5 years data mining / analysis / reporting using either SQL or SAS as a programming tool
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- SAS
- Power BI
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Sharepoint
- Microstrategy
- Qlikview