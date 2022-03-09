BI Analyst at Nedbank Wealth

Job Purpose:

To provide specific insights into all the functions of the Nedbank Group in order to enable informed decision making at all levels.

Job Responsibilities:

Conduct research by undertaking and documenting feasibiilty and impact study

Create a proposed solution based on the Business Requirements Definition (BRD) to produce a High Level Design (HLD)

Deliver final solution by obtaining customer acceptance and sign off

Contribute to a culture conducive to the achievement of transformation goals by participating in Nedbank Culture building initiatives

Participate and support corporate responsibility initiatives for the achievement of business strategy

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank

Engage and agree proposed solution as contained in High Level Design (HLD) Document by iterative engagements with clients

Conduct regular feedback sessions with developers to ensure alignment with technical specifications

Build collaborative relationships by assisting clients with resolutions of technical issues

Adhere to the customer engagement model by training and communicating new or changed solutions

Keep customer satisfied by providing regular feedback sessions and defining the relevant operational level agreements

Ensure work is completed on time by adhering to the deadlines as per the Task Request System

Gather and document business requirements by facilitating information gathering sessions with the customer

Produce the technical specification document by identifying and analysing relevant data sources; documenting and applying business rules; creating the dimensional model and cube design

Explain the design to the front and back end developers by facilitating technical sessions

Produce report/ dashboard specification document by engaging with client and developers

Ensure quality of output and alignment to requirements by conducting / coordinating unit; integration and user acceptance testing

Ensure compliance by adherence to standards; policies and procedures throughout the development lifecycle

Support the achievement of the business strategy; objectives and values by reviewing Nedbank and Business Unit Plan and ensuring delivered systems; process; services and solutions are aligned

Identify training courses and career progression for self through input and feedback from management

Ensure all personal development plan activities are completed within specified timeframe

Share knowledge and industry trends with team and stakeholders during formal and informal interaction

Obtain buy-in for developing new and/or enhanced processes that will improve the functioning of stakeholders’ businesses by highlighting benefits in support of the implementation of recommendations

Qualification:

Matric

3 year National Diploma in IT or

3 year Bachelor’s Degree in IT

Minimum Experience Level:

5 -8 years experience in IT and BI environment; or

3-5 years data mining / analysis / reporting using either SQL or SAS as a programming tool

Desired Skills:

SQL

SAS

Power BI

Business Intelligence Tools

Sharepoint

Microstrategy

Qlikview

