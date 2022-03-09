Business Analyst – Fixed Term Contract – Centurion – up to R54k per month at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Looking to join a firm that is fixated on keeping their clients’ money secure and growing their wealth then this is the perfect chance to be part of the winning team as they are in search of a Business Analyst.

About the job

The incumbent will have to set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements and design and document innovative business solutions using information technology

Requirements:

BCom Informatics or BSC Degree

Diploma in Business analysis

6-7 years commercial experience

SQL

CX

UX

Agile Expertise

Responsibilities:

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to digital projects

Process and training documentation for the trainers

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with business products and services

Articulate and advocate the users’ needs while ensuring the business objectives are met

Reference Number for this position is LL54483 which is a fixed term six-month contract position based in Centurion offering a fixed term salary of up to R54k per month negotiable on experience and ability.

