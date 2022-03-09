Business Intelligence Analyst / Developer – Semi Remote – up to R800k per annum at eMerge IT Recruitment

A proudly South African global health firm with health, life and short-term insurance operations in Europe, North America, Asia, and Australia is currently in search of a Business Intelligence Analyst / Developer to join their winning, buzzing, and energetic team.
The right individual must possess experience in all stages of BI project work (requirements and logical design, physical design, implementation, testing and deployment).
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Sciences
- 6-7 Years commercial experience
- Microsoft data management and analytics BI certification
- BI MCSQ certification
- SQL
- T-SQL
- Power BI
- M
- PLSQL
- DAX
- ETL
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS
- Python (Advantageous)
- R (Advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Interact with Business Analysts and End Users to establish information needs
- Interact with systems analysts, architects and development managers t understand source structures and information
- Conduct data analysis, data profiling and data modeling
- Writing functional and technical specifications, process flows and source-to-target mappings
- Develop SSAS tabular models through working closely with stakeholders in an agile methodology
- Data gathering, research and analytical abilities so as to develop insightful conclusions and generate solutions to address user needs
- Create written communication materials that effectively summarize findings and support recommendations
- Direct quality assurance and user acceptance testing (Unit and UAT)
Desired Skills:
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Recruitment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree