C# Backend Developer – Johannesburg – R720k at e-Merge IT ECRUITMENT

Join one of the top companies that deals with online systems, simplifying clients ordering process.

You will be responsible to meet deadlines and timelines as determined in the planning phase and adhering to agreed upon standards for code, as set by the relevant development project managers and generate and maintain effective and efficient high-quality code. You will be responsible for ensuring all work is versioned and backed up according to company standards.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have at least 4 years’ experience

C#

Visual Studio 2019

Object Orientation

WPF

Threading

Linq

Linq-to-SQL

Microsoft SQL Server

Reference Number for this position is FM54201 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company salary of R720k PA negotiable on experience and ability.

