Data Engineer – Centurion – up to R500k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A Leading financial services group listed on the JSE is currently looking for a Data Engineer to join their phenomenal team. This role requires a candidate who will be responsible for creating data pipelines to support downstream data delivery.

You would need to an interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof and understanding of the software development process, with proficiency in Git for version control and build & deployment pipelines in GitLab.

The nature of the job requires constant upskilling and personal development. Apply Now!!

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce or Computer Science or Information Systems

Good programming skills in both Python and SQL

Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches

An understanding of and ability to access data from sources such

An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services cloud

An ability to create reports and BI dashboards to communicate data & analysis results, using a variety of technologies

Technical Skills:

Microsoft SQL Server

Oracle

MongoDB

Amazon S3

Windows and Linux file systems (Excel, delimited files, etc.)

HTTP APIs

SFTP sites

Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services

Microsoft PowerBI

Microsoft Excel

