Data Manager – Business Intelligence / ETL – Remote – up to R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recrutiment

A lean financial services firm that helps wealth and investment managers grow their business by making investments more accessible are looking to hire the services of a hire calibre Data Manager (Business Intelligence / ETL).
The candidate must be a very effective communicator at all levels, have excellent analytical, logical, and methodical skills with a colossal affinity for learning.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or Computer Sciences
- 7-8 years commercial experience
- Integration
- Automation
- Data Analysis
- Power BI
- SSRS
- SSIS
- SSAS
- ETL
- T-SQL
- SQL Server
- SDLC
- OLTP
- OLAP – CUBE
Responsibilities:
- Hands on experience coding and an eagerness to still get hands dirty – mentor and guide
- Implemented the infrastructure (SQL server 2014, file server and Micro strategy servers)
- Deep experience in Cubes
- Automation of the systems
- Demonstrated history of working in the Information Technology industry in various capacities including Applications Development Manager, Business Intelligence Developer, Specialist Process Engineer.
- Business Intelligence Developer; Specialist Process Engineer
Desired Skills:
