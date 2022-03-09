Looking for an experienced Database Administrator , for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of database instances. The candidate will be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances
Key Peformance Areas:
- To manage installations and upgrades
- To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising system
- To carry out database administration tasks
- To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance
- To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE
- Keep track of new software versions and updates and plan upgrades
- Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings
- Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved
- Investigate Database As A Service(DBaaS) and Platform As A Service(Paas) options in Azure and AWS cloud offerings
- Research Infrastructure As A Service(IaaS) offerings Azure and AWS
- Plan database migrations from ON-PREM to cloud for identified systems
About The Employer:
Qualifications:
- IT Related tertiary Qualification
- Database Management
- AWS Associate Architecht
- Azure Fundementals
Experience:
- Managing MySQL and or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB
- NoSQL Database Management System – MONGODB or Cassandra
- Understanding of database management concepts