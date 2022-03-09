Database Administrator

Mar 9, 2022

Looking for an experienced Database Administrator , for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of database instances. The candidate will be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances

Key Peformance Areas:

  • To manage installations and upgrades
  • To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising system
  • To carry out database administration tasks
  • To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance
  • To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE
  • Keep track of new software versions and updates and plan upgrades
  • Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings
  • Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved
  • Investigate Database As A Service(DBaaS) and Platform As A Service(Paas) options in Azure and AWS cloud offerings
  • Research Infrastructure As A Service(IaaS) offerings Azure and AWS
  • Plan database migrations from ON-PREM to cloud for identified systems

About The Employer:

Qualifications:

  • IT Related tertiary Qualification
  • Database Management
  • AWS Associate Architecht
  • Azure Fundementals

Experience:

  • Managing MySQL and or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB
  • NoSQL Database Management System – MONGODB or Cassandra
  • Understanding of database management concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position