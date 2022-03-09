Database Administrator

Looking for an experienced Database Administrator , for ensuring the performance, availability, and security of database instances. The candidate will be responsible for orchestrating upgrades, backups, and provisioning of database instances

Key Peformance Areas:

To manage installations and upgrades

To assist Development Teams in designing and optimising system

To carry out database administration tasks

To work with SECURITY team to manage access and compliance

To research, assess and implement DBMS variations in AWS / AZURE

Keep track of new software versions and updates and plan upgrades

Review database designs and make recommendations to address shortcomings

Perform proactive monitoring and feedback to developers, highlighting queries that can be improved

Investigate Database As A Service(DBaaS) and Platform As A Service(Paas) options in Azure and AWS cloud offerings

Research Infrastructure As A Service(IaaS) offerings Azure and AWS

Plan database migrations from ON-PREM to cloud for identified systems

About The Employer:

Qualifications:

IT Related tertiary Qualification

Database Management

AWS Associate Architecht

Azure Fundementals

Experience:

Managing MySQL and or Postgres including databases larger than 1TB

NoSQL Database Management System – MONGODB or Cassandra

Understanding of database management concepts

Learn more/Apply for this position