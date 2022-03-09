Datacentrix shines at HPE channel awards

Datacentrix won the title of HPE Overall FY21 Partner of the Year as well as seven other hotly contested awards at the recent Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) South Africa Channel Partner awards ceremony.

“This year was probably our most successful HPE awards ceremony to date,” says Tony de Sousa, MD: technology at Datacentrix. “HPE has been a strategic partner for Datacentrix since the company was established, and we are gratified to have taken top honours at this year’s awards event.”

In addition to the Overall Partner of the Year award, Datacentrix was named as the Aruba Partner of the Year, receiving the honour also for the Aruba Partner Deal of the Year accolade for its project with a local healthcare company. This is significant for Aruba as it represents the company’s first end-to-end Edge Services Platform (ESP) customer, additionally nominated as one of the EMEA Deals of the Year for Aruba 2021, according to Mandy Duncan, Aruba country manager for South Africa.

Moreover, the organisation’s Marc van der Poll was recognised once again as the Aruba Distinguished Partner Engineer of the Year for his outstanding work and integral role in several key projects.

“The fact that Datacentrix was acknowledged on the Aruba side of HPE’s business, as well as receiving several Specialisation Awards, such as HPE Compute Partner of the Year, HPE As a Service Partner of the Year, and HPE Pointnext Services Delivery Partner of the Year, is significant for us,” explains Wimpie van Rensburg, business unit manager: enterprise technologies at Datacentrix. “This is because the awards received across the board showcase our extensive capabilities, knowledge, and experience within the full HPE product set.

“We’ve invested heavily in the right skills for engineering, delivery, and sales and will continue to do so, with a focus on actively deepening the partnership in terms of adopting new solutions and building new services around the HPE portfolio,” he continues. “In particular HPE’s GreenLake platform, which underpins Datacentrix’s Hybrid IT offering and cloud-first approach will continue to be a serious area of emphasis for us moving forward.”

Sandile Dube, acting-MD at HPE South Africa, comments: “I could not feel more proud nor more privileged to announce Datacentrix as the winner for the HPE Overall FY21 Partner of the Year, based on revenue, year-on-year-growth, and strategic product revenue contribution. It also incorporated key wins, spans across infrastructure, services, and Aruba. A massive congratulations to Datacentrix, we are immensely grateful for all that you do for HPE.”