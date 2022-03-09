DevOps Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a well established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Role Responsibilities:

Implementing / maintaining infrastructure required for implementing DevOps practices.

Assisting with the creation of IT systems infrastructure architecture, standards and roadmaps.

Enabling the following:

Automated deployment of applications and configurations.



Automated monitoring and alerting.



Automated end-to-end testing.



Continuous release processes, practices and pipelines.



Change management and audit requirements for release pipelines.

Ensuring a high level of systems and infrastructure availability.

Monitoring / testing application performance for potential bottlenecks.

Developing a knowledge base by documenting all processes and reported malfunctions and actions.

Participating in the design of information and operational support systems.

Writing / maintaining custom scripts to increase system efficiency.

Creating and maintaining effective deployment pipelines

Understanding / maintaining Nexus and Jenkins.

Assisting teams creating Jenkins builds and management of Nexus.

Maintenance and support for server infrastructure and monitoring of networks and servers.

Configuring, managing and implementing operating systems.

Taking part in the design, architecture, implementation and maintenance of technology projects.

Implementing, maintaining and monitoring backup, disaster recovery and redundancy strategies.

Recommending upgrades, modifications, and improvements.

Assisting / advising on, as well as implementing of:

Perimeter security (e.g dos attacks, traffic snooping, physical access, etc.)



Network security (e.g firewall, wifi, vlan separation, etc.)



Endpoint security (e.g antivirus, data storage, etc.)



Application security (e.g application firewall)



Data security (e.g encrypted networking / data storage, access restrictions, etc.)



Ensuring operating environments stay safe and secure.

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification.

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3+ years of experience as a Software Engineer or Java developer.

Operating systems: Linux administration

Monitoring and alerting tools: Zabbix, UpTimeRobot, InfluxDB, Elastic Stack, Custom Scripting

Application Servers: JBoss, WildFly, ThornTail, Tomcat, Apache HTTPd, Node.js, NGINX, SpringBoot

Databases and tools:

Primary: MySQL/MariaDB, MySQL Workbench and cli client



Secondary and Tertiary: Oracle, MongoDB, Mongo Ops Manager, DB2, PostgreSQL, Redis,

Cassandra, ElasticDB

Containers and orchestration tools: Docker, Kubernetes, Ansible, Terraform, Jenkins

Configuration management tools: Terraform, Ansible, PowerShell (nice to have),

Build tools: Maven, NPM, Gradle

Continuous integration tools: Primary: Jenkins, Secondary: GitHub, Gitlab CI

Source control tools / techniques: Git, SVN (sunset phase and legacy systems )

Artefact management tools: Sonatype Nexus

Programming languages: Java, php, JavaScript, Typescript, *nix shell scripting, Python

Identity Management: ADFS, LDAP and CAS, OAuth, OpenID Connect

Experience with Linux, Windows and VMWare

Comfortable working with WANs/LANs.

Experience of scripting in languages, such as Perl, Python or Bash will be needed

Knowledgeable in how operating systems and software works.

