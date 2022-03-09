Field Technician

Mar 9, 2022

Field Technician – Makhanda.
R8 000 – R10 000 per month

Our client is seeking to appoint a Field Technician with a matric. A N+ or A+ certification and Valid Fall Arrest Certificate will be advantageous.

Role and Responsibilities

  • Travel to clients and high sites
  • Provide service and customer support during field visits and callouts
  • Responsible for daily route, workflow, and schedule planning
  • Install, maintain, repair accurately test wireless Internet connections at client’s premises and at company high sites
  • Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions
  • Responsible for conducting daily vehicle and tool checks
  • Responsible for ensuring correct stock is on hand for installations, maintenance, and callouts
  • Accurately configure Ubiquiti and Mikrotik equipment
  • Carefully and accurately perform all documentation tasks, such as completion of checklists, any service reports required and updating all details in the company’s systems
  • Operate company vehicles in a safe manner
  • Follow all of company’s procedures and protocols
  • Meet all the appointments in each day
  • Fulfill all the other tasks required of you
  • Maintain regular consistent and professional attendance, punctuality, personal appearance, and adherence to relevant health and safety procedures
  • Required to work with hands
  • Required to work at heights
  • Required to work with power tools

Required and Preferred Skills

  • Ability to read and accurately follow installation directions and work aides
  • Driver’s license required
  • Travel required
  • Very good communication skills
  • Good problem-Solving skills
  • Excellent organisational and interpersonal skills
  • Attention to detail, accurate and analytical
  • Must be able to prioritize effectively
  • Must be able to handle stress very well and work under high pressure
  • Must be deadline orientated
  • Must be flexible with working hours. Availability to work shifts and after hours – Overtime will be required
  • Proficient computer use, and knowledge of Microsoft Office
  • Relevant knowledge of the geographical area

Please submit your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 16th of March 2022.

