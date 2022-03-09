Field Technician at Headhunters

Our client in the Telecommunications/ICT industry is seeking a Field Technician to join their team, based in Grahamstown.

The purpose of this position is to drive service success that improves customer satisfaction, maximizes customer retention, and increases profitability. This is done by installing and troubleshooting the equipment, advising the customers on how to use the equipment, building relationships with customers, and following company procedures.

Qualifications and Education Requirements:

Grade 12 required.

N+ or A+ certification advantageous.

Valid Fall Arrest Certificate advantageous.

Requirements:

Ability to read and accurately follow installation directions and work aides.

Very good communication skills.

Good problem-Solving skills.

Excellent organizational and interpersonal skills.

Attention to detail, accurate and analytical.

Must be able to prioritize effectively.

Must be able to handle stress very well and work under high pressure.

Must be deadline orientated.

Must be flexible with working hours. Availability to work shifts and after hours (overtime will be required).

Proficient computer use, and knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Relevant knowledge of the geographical area.

Responsibilities:

Travel to clients and high sites.

Provide service and customer support during field visits and callouts.

Responsible for daily route, workflow, and schedule planning.

Install, maintain, repair, and accurately test wireless Internet connections at client’s premises and at the company’s high sites.

Diagnose errors or technical problems and determine proper solutions.

Responsible for conducting daily vehicle and tool checks.

Responsible for ensuring correct stock is on hand for installations, maintenance, and callouts.

Accurately configure Ubiquiti and Mikrotik equipment.

Carefully and accurately perform all documentation tasks, such as completion of checklists, any service reports required and updating all details in the company’s systems.

Operate the company’s vehicles in a safe manner.

Follow all company procedures and protocols.

Meet all the appointments in each day.

Fulfill all the other tasks required.

Maintain regular consistent and professional attendance, punctuality, personal appearance, and adherence to relevant health and safety procedures.

Required to work with hands.

Required to work at heights.

Required to work with power tools.

If you are not contacted within two weeks of applying, please consider your application unsuccessful.

