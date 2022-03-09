Front End Developer at RecruiTech

Our client, who is South Africa’s leading independent neutral consolidator in the import and export of cargo has a position available at their Durban branch.

Job Description:

The primary role of the employee will be to assist in developing frontends in ASP.NET MVC (Up to controller level)

Technical Skills:

HTML

CSS

JavaScript/jQuery

C# For controller development work

Bonus technical Skills: – Not a requirement but nice to have

Bootstrap

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication skills verbal/written

Ability to work in a fast paced constantly changing environment

Fast Learner

Able to work independently and find solutions to problems

Once you are comfortable with the frontend, they will be able to start using you for backend work as not to limit you in your scope of work.

