Full Stack Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client, a household name in the Automotive sector, is actively seeking an expert-level Full Stack Software Developer
Technical Skills Required:
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
- Extensive knowledge of JAVA EE
- Excellent OOP understanding
- Knowledge of any javascript/typescript language
- Microservice architecture working experience (springboot / quarkus)
- AWS Experience (Cloudformation)
- NoSQL Database experience (MongoDB)
- Experience implementing CI/CD (Jenkins)
- General API experience
Role Tasks:
- Development and maintenance on platform/application
- Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
