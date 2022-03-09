Full Stack Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client, a household name in the Automotive sector, is actively seeking an expert-level Full Stack Software Developer

Technical Skills Required:

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)

Extensive knowledge of JAVA EE

Excellent OOP understanding

Knowledge of any javascript/typescript language

Microservice architecture working experience (springboot / quarkus)

AWS Experience (Cloudformation)

NoSQL Database experience (MongoDB)

Experience implementing CI/CD (Jenkins)

General API experience

Role Tasks:

Development and maintenance on platform/application

Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

Let’s get those applications through!

Desired Skills:

virtualisation

testing

java ee

oop

javascript

spring boot

quarkus

cloudformation

mongodb

jenkins

api

Learn more/Apply for this position