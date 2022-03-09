Full Stack Developer at Sabenza IT

Our client, a household name in the Automotive sector, is actively seeking an expert-level Full Stack Software Developer

Technical Skills Required:

  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
  • Extensive knowledge of JAVA EE
  • Excellent OOP understanding
  • Knowledge of any javascript/typescript language
  • Microservice architecture working experience (springboot / quarkus)
  • AWS Experience (Cloudformation)
  • NoSQL Database experience (MongoDB)
  • Experience implementing CI/CD (Jenkins)
  • General API experience

Role Tasks:

  • Development and maintenance on platform/application
  • Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)

