Full Stack PHP Developer at SUMMIT Africa Recruitment

Full Stack PHP Developer
We are looking for a highly experienced, ambitious Full Stack PHP Developer to come join our fast-paced, fun and rewarding team of professionals.
If you are passionate about technology, constantly seeking to learn and improve your skill set, then you are who we are looking for!
Duties and Responsibilities
- Troubleshoot, test and maintain the core product software and databases to ensure strong optimization and functionality
- Contribute in all phases of the development lifecycle.
- Build and innovative well designed and well architected applications and collaborate with the User Experience (UX) team
- Design, code and maintain applications using best practices
- Utilize backend services, and expand our architecture
- Refactor, optimize and improve the existing codebase
- Use test driven development and acceptance tests to ensure feature quality
- Engage other stakeholders around all tasks, evaluations, suggestions, schedules and technical and process issues
- Document the components and architecture
- Keep abreast of new trends and best practices in web development
- Knowledge sharing with rest of the team
Requirements
- Previous working experience as a PHP Developer for (5+) year(s)
- Knowledge of authentication and authorization patterns
- Integration of multiple data sources and databases into one system
- Familiarity with limitations of PHP, as well as workarounds
- Experience with PHP MVC frameworks (Symfony, Laravel, etc.)
- Good relational database skills (e.g. MySQL, MariaDB)
- Proven expertise in working with API services (REST and SOAP)
- Knowledge of Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration)
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment
- Comfortable collaborating with other team members and stakeholders
- Familiarity with version control systems (e.g., git)
- Strong preference for open-source solutions
Benefits
Our benefits are second to none — We look after our people!
- We look after your wellbeing and encourage a healthy lifestyle: We pay 100% of your medical aid (Discovery & Vitality) — so no deduction unless you want to add a beneficiary
- We think of your future: Retirement Annuity — up to 5% co-contribution