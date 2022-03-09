Industry leaders foster open ecosystem for chiplet design

Intel, along with Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE), AMD, Arm, Google Cloud, Meta, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Samsung and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, have established an industry consortium to promote an open die-to-die interconnect standard called Universal Chiplet Interconnect Express (UCIe).

Building on its work on the open Advanced Interface Bus (AIB), Intel developed the UCIe standard and donated it to the group of founding members as an open specification that defines the interconnect between chiplets within a package, enabling an open chiplet ecosystem and ubiquitous interconnect at the package level.

“Integrating multiple chiplets in a package to deliver product innovation across market segments is the future of the semiconductor industry and a pillar of Intel’s IDM 2.0 strategy,” says Sandra Rivera, executive vice-president and GM of the Datacentre and Artificial Intelligence Group at Intel.

“Critical to this future is an open chiplet ecosystem with key industry partners working together under the UCIe Consortium toward a common goal of transforming the way the industry delivers new products and continues to deliver on the promise of Moore’s Law.”

The founding companies, representing a wide range of industry expertise across cloud service providers, foundries, system OEMs, silicon IP providers and chip designers, are finalising incorporation as an open standards body.

Upon incorporation of the new UCIe industry organization this year, member companies will begin work on the next generation of UCIe technology, including defining the chiplet form factor, management, enhanced security and other essential protocols.

The chiplet ecosystem created by UCIe is a critical step in the creation of unified standards for interoperable chiplets, which will ultimately allow for the next generation of technological innovations.