Intermediate Business Intelligence Engineer with Power BI – Johannesburg – up to R500k PA at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Leading distribution platform that helps Informal markets have a better way of trading and improving profits is currently looking for an Intermediate Business Intelligence Engineer with Power-BI.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and implementing Integration Packages and reporting procedures within the company, as well as data visualisation and interactive dashboards and ad hoc reporting.

Requirements:

BSC in Computer Science or Information Technology

4-5 years’ commercial experience

Power BI

SSRS

SSIS

SSAS

SQL

Azure

Stored Procedures

Responsibilities:

Implementing technical requirements and tasks that include user interfaces and reporting capabilities

Report curation and query creation

Understanding of data warehouse design, including documenting contents in a data warehouse and reporting systems

Taking a customer centric rather than inward view on all structural development with a business view of incremental value

