Intermediate Software Developer at Optimi

We are currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and system integration.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification

Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services

Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous

Self-motivated individual

Four or more years of relevant experience

Must be fluent in English

Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines

Great communication skills

DUTIES:

Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.

Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.

Collaborate on overall technical solution design.

Write clear, concise, and well-documented code.

Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with accurate time estimates and regular feedback.

Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture decisions and technical solutions.

Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.

Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments.

Keep up to date with technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape.

Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.

