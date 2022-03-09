Intermediate Software Developer at Optimi

We are currently looking to hire a self-motivated individual to join the team as an Intermediate Software Developer. The ideal candidate must be proficient at building new system features, solving system issues, and system integration.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma/Technical Certification
- Must have solid experience with the following technologies: Vue, Node.js, Postgres, SQL, JavaScript, HTML/CSS, Git, RESTful web Services
- Any familiarity with SASS, UML, Agile Methodology and CI/CD Best practices will be advantageous
- Self-motivated individual
- Four or more years of relevant experience
- Must be fluent in English
- Must be able to prioritise and meet deadlines
- Great communication skills
DUTIES:
- Interpret requirements into robust technical solutions.
- Communicate and demonstrate progress throughout every project phase.
- Collaborate on overall technical solution design.
- Write clear, concise, and well-documented code.
- Prioritise bugs based on MOSCOW-method, investigate them and deploy fixes with accurate time estimates and regular feedback.
- Actively engage in discussions with senior team members regarding architecture decisions and technical solutions.
- Effectively communicate and collaborate with test analysts and business analysts to provide timely feedback and resolutions to production issues, or issues related to features.
- Work with the Technical Operations team to automate builds and code deployments.
- Keep up to date with technology trends and how they can benefit Optimi’s software landscape.
- Identify areas for system and code improvements and consult with senior team members on implementation thereof.
