iRAMS Developer

The Role: Job Purpose:

Maintains, develops, and implements iRAMS applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality

Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience

Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.

Perform accurate development estimation

Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates

Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community

Maintain high standards

Analytical and problem solving skills

Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Can help with quality assurance and provide comments

The iRAMS developer should be able to demonstrate strong domain knowledge and technologies in relation to the environment that they work in.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

Matric Certificate

Software Engineering Degree

Preferred Qualification:

A degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or related degree

4+ years?? experience as a developer on iRAMS platform

Honours degree

Experience required:

2+ year user interface analyst experience

Software Engineering related degree/qualification

Business experience and product knowledge

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies

Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns

4+ years?? experience in ASPNET, ASP.NET Core, WebAPI, SQL (MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL/MySQL), XAML

Experience with software development in a test-driven environment

Excellent understanding and application of design principles

