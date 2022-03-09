The Role: Job Purpose:
Maintains, develops, and implements iRAMS applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software.
Duties/ Responsibilities:
- Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
- Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
- Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
- Perform accurate development estimation
- Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
- Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
- Maintain high standards
- Analytical and problem solving skills
- Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
- The iRAMS developer should be able to demonstrate strong domain knowledge and technologies in relation to the environment that they work in.
Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:
- Matric Certificate
- Software Engineering Degree
Preferred Qualification:
- A degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or related degree
- 4+ years?? experience as a developer on iRAMS platform
- Honours degree
Experience required:
- 2+ year user interface analyst experience
- Software Engineering related degree/qualification
- Business experience and product knowledge
- Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
- Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
- 4+ years?? experience in ASPNET, ASP.NET Core, WebAPI, SQL (MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL/MySQL), XAML
- Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
- Excellent understanding and application of design principles