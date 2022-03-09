iRAMS Developer

The Role: Job Purpose:

Maintains, develops, and implements iRAMS applications to support business requirements. Follows approved life cycle methodologies, creates design documents, writes code and performs unit and functional testing of software.

Duties/ Responsibilities:

  • Develop, test, and maintain the deployed application software with high quality
  • Collaborate with product managers and designers to ensure a successful, high-quality product and great user experience
  • Analyse, maintain and enhance existing application and troubleshoot issues with efficiency.
  • Perform accurate development estimation
  • Produce technical specifications and designs. Participate in new business development through ideation, prototype development, and project estimates
  • Research new techniques, tools, and best practices and share that knowledge with the team and community
  • Maintain high standards
  • Analytical and problem solving skills
  • Self-starter who takes ownership, is accountable, and is able to work under minimum supervision
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Can help with quality assurance and provide comments
  • The iRAMS developer should be able to demonstrate strong domain knowledge and technologies in relation to the environment that they work in.

Skills and Experience: Essential Qualification:

  • Matric Certificate
  • Software Engineering Degree

Preferred Qualification:

  • A degree in Software Engineering, Computer Science or related degree
  • 4+ years?? experience as a developer on iRAMS platform
  • Honours degree

Experience required:

  • 2+ year user interface analyst experience
  • Software Engineering related degree/qualification
  • Business experience and product knowledge
  • Familiarity with Agile development methodologies
  • Knowledge of OO design principles and development patterns
  • 4+ years?? experience in ASPNET, ASP.NET Core, WebAPI, SQL (MS SQL Server/PostgreSQL/MySQL), XAML
  • Experience with software development in a test-driven environment
  • Excellent understanding and application of design principles

