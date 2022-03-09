IT Service Desk Agent

JOB OVERVIEW

The goal of the Service desk agent is to be the central point of contact between users and the IT organisation.

The Help Desk Agent is the first point of contact for users seeking technical assistance and/or support.

The Agents will log, classify, and close IT incidents on the IT Service Desk call logging system. Quality assurance is also part of the role as a last check is done with the user when incidents are closed.

Clients: Company Users | External Clients (Fitment Centres) | Tier 2 & Tier 3|Line managers

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Matric

A+ OR N+ certificate

ITIL v4 certificate

Experience & Skills

1 Year experience as a Service Desk Agent

ITIL experience

Service Desk Management

Incident Management

Problem Management

Change Management

Asset Management

Service Continuity

Capacity Management

Availability Management

KANBAN experience

Understand the Kanban flow system

Understanding of LEAN performance management

Understanding of self-managed teams

Duties & Responsibilities:

High availability and delivery of service telephonically.

The need to deliver services timeously.

The need to be aware of new developments in respect of information technology e.g., implementation of Navision and other company systems.

Understand the impact of different service interruptions.

Escalations to Management.

Personal attributes:

Trouble shooting

Teamwork

Telephone etiquette

Communication

Customer Excellence Orientation

Initiative

Organisational Alertness

Tact

Professionalism

Stress Management

Time And Priority Management

Knowledge of utilities and how they are used by application systems

Understanding of security policies and procedures of the organisation

Conflict resolution

Listening Skills

Understand the company’s Business Ethics and Values

Core Competencies

Incident Management

Classification of incidents and changes

Resolving and closing of first line incidents

Closing of resolved incidents

Quality assurance

Identify incident trends

Escalation of problems to Tier 2, 3 and Management.

Standards & Procedures

Adhere to policy, process, and procedure for the correct operation

and maintenance of the IT systems.

Creation of adequate standard operating procedures and

knowledge base documents to adequately support the systems.

Compliance to corporate policies and practices

Adhere to control and governance framework

Key Performance Indicators

Maintain an average SLA of 98% on incidents and changes

Maintain an average MTTR of 08h00

Classification of incidents

Creation on knowledge base documents

Re-open incidents below 1%

Outputs

Weekly quality assurance report of 10% of incidents logged the

prior week.

Desired Skills:

N+

A+

ITILv4

Kanban

Employer & Job Benefits:

A+

N+

ITILv4

Kanban

