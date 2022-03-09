IT Service Desk Agent

JOB OVERVIEW
- The goal of the Service desk agent is to be the central point of contact between users and the IT organisation.
- The Help Desk Agent is the first point of contact for users seeking technical assistance and/or support.
- The Agents will log, classify, and close IT incidents on the IT Service Desk call logging system. Quality assurance is also part of the role as a last check is done with the user when incidents are closed.
- Clients: Company Users | External Clients (Fitment Centres) | Tier 2 & Tier 3|Line managers
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Matric
- A+ OR N+ certificate
- ITIL v4 certificate
Experience & Skills
- 1 Year experience as a Service Desk Agent
-
ITIL experience
-
Service Desk Management
Incident Management
Problem Management
Change Management
Asset Management
Service Continuity
Capacity Management
Availability Management
- KANBAN experience
Understand the Kanban flow system
Understanding of LEAN performance management
Understanding of self-managed teams
Duties & Responsibilities:
- High availability and delivery of service telephonically.
- The need to deliver services timeously.
- The need to be aware of new developments in respect of information technology e.g., implementation of Navision and other company systems.
- Understand the impact of different service interruptions.
- Escalations to Management.
Personal attributes:
- Trouble shooting
- Teamwork
- Telephone etiquette
- Communication
- Customer Excellence Orientation
- Initiative
- Organisational Alertness
- Tact
- Professionalism
- Stress Management
- Time And Priority Management
- Knowledge of utilities and how they are used by application systems
- Understanding of security policies and procedures of the organisation
- Conflict resolution
- Listening Skills
- Understand the company’s Business Ethics and Values
Core Competencies
- Incident Management
Classification of incidents and changes
Resolving and closing of first line incidents
Closing of resolved incidents
Quality assurance
Identify incident trends
Escalation of problems to Tier 2, 3 and Management.
- Standards & Procedures
Adhere to policy, process, and procedure for the correct operation
and maintenance of the IT systems.
Creation of adequate standard operating procedures and
knowledge base documents to adequately support the systems.
Compliance to corporate policies and practices
Adhere to control and governance framework
- Key Performance Indicators
Maintain an average SLA of 98% on incidents and changes
Maintain an average MTTR of 08h00
Classification of incidents
Creation on knowledge base documents
Re-open incidents below 1%
- Outputs
Weekly quality assurance report of 10% of incidents logged the
prior week.
Desired Skills:
- N+
- A+
- ITILv4
- Kanban
Employer & Job Benefits:
- A+
- N+
- ITILv4
- Kanban