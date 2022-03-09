Junior Desktop Technician

Managed hosting as a Service, Microsoft Office 365 and Cloud computing – if these words excite you and are passionate about I.T.then we need you!
If you are technically skilled, good at problem solving and have great interpersonal skills and looking for a INTERNSHIP please apply.
You will help plan, build, manage, and maintain a reliable, efficient, and secure enterprise-level computer, data, and communications network.
Your Duties and responsibilities will include:
- Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.) as well as configure appropriate software and functions according to specs
- Evaluate network performance issues, including availability throughput, and latency, and then define and implement appropriate network policies and procedures
- Secure enterprise networks by developing access, monitoring, control, and evaluation protocols, including comprehensive documentation
- Upgrade network operating systems, applications, and other system components as needed based on vendor recommendations and testing
- Engage in regular troubleshooting activities, resolve problems and connectivity issues, and mitigate operational risks
- Maintain the integrity of the enterprise and cloud network through server deployment and the establishment of security and regulatory compliance based on established policies and procedures
- Ensure clients and Team are regularly updated on progress of Tickets
- Provide administrative support services for servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, firewalls, telephones, smartphones, application deployment, and security updates
- Provide on-call and weekend support (when required)
Education and Experience required:
- Must have a Matric certificate
- In possession of a NQF 5 (Higher Certificate) in IT or Higher – Completed Qualification please
- Must be unemployed and ready to start a 12 months internship
The following attributes are essential:
- Ambitious
- Ethical
- Team Player
- Problem solver
- Analytical thinker
- Ability to thrive under pressure
- Client facing & experience
- Able to handle a stressful environment
Desired Skills:
- Desktop Technician
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma