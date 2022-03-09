Junior Desktop Technician

Managed hosting as a Service, Microsoft Office 365 and Cloud computing – if these words excite you and are passionate about I.T.then we need you!

If you are technically skilled, good at problem solving and have great interpersonal skills and looking for a INTERNSHIP please apply.

You will help plan, build, manage, and maintain a reliable, efficient, and secure enterprise-level computer, data, and communications network.

Your Duties and responsibilities will include:

Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.) as well as configure appropriate software and functions according to specs

Evaluate network performance issues, including availability throughput, and latency, and then define and implement appropriate network policies and procedures

Secure enterprise networks by developing access, monitoring, control, and evaluation protocols, including comprehensive documentation

Upgrade network operating systems, applications, and other system components as needed based on vendor recommendations and testing

Engage in regular troubleshooting activities, resolve problems and connectivity issues, and mitigate operational risks

Maintain the integrity of the enterprise and cloud network through server deployment and the establishment of security and regulatory compliance based on established policies and procedures

Ensure clients and Team are regularly updated on progress of Tickets

Provide administrative support services for servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, firewalls, telephones, smartphones, application deployment, and security updates

Provide on-call and weekend support (when required)

Education and Experience required:

Must have a Matric certificate

In possession of a NQF 5 (Higher Certificate) in IT or Higher – Completed Qualification please

Must be unemployed and ready to start a 12 months internship

The following attributes are essential:

Ambitious

Ethical

Team Player

Problem solver

Analytical thinker

Ability to thrive under pressure

Client facing & experience

Able to handle a stressful environment

Desired Skills:

Desktop Technician

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

