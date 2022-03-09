Junior Desktop Technician

Mar 9, 2022

Managed hosting as a Service, Microsoft Office 365 and Cloud computing – if these words excite you and are passionate about I.T.then we need you!

If you are technically skilled, good at problem solving and have great interpersonal skills and looking for a INTERNSHIP please apply.

You will help plan, build, manage, and maintain a reliable, efficient, and secure enterprise-level computer, data, and communications network.

Your Duties and responsibilities will include:

  • Set up workstations with computers and necessary peripheral devices (routers, printers etc.) as well as configure appropriate software and functions according to specs
  • Evaluate network performance issues, including availability throughput, and latency, and then define and implement appropriate network policies and procedures
  • Secure enterprise networks by developing access, monitoring, control, and evaluation protocols, including comprehensive documentation
  • Upgrade network operating systems, applications, and other system components as needed based on vendor recommendations and testing
  • Engage in regular troubleshooting activities, resolve problems and connectivity issues, and mitigate operational risks
  • Maintain the integrity of the enterprise and cloud network through server deployment and the establishment of security and regulatory compliance based on established policies and procedures
  • Ensure clients and Team are regularly updated on progress of Tickets
  • Provide administrative support services for servers, desktop computers, printers, routers, switches, firewalls, telephones, smartphones, application deployment, and security updates
  • Provide on-call and weekend support (when required)

Education and Experience required:

  • Must have a Matric certificate
  • In possession of a NQF 5 (Higher Certificate) in IT or Higher – Completed Qualification please
  • Must be unemployed and ready to start a 12 months internship

The following attributes are essential:

  • Ambitious
  • Ethical
  • Team Player
  • Problem solver
  • Analytical thinker
  • Ability to thrive under pressure
  • Client facing & experience
  • Able to handle a stressful environment

Desired Skills:

  • Desktop Technician

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

