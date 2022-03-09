Junior IT Administrator

Mar 9, 2022

Job Responsibilities

  • Junior IT administration
  • Administration and Reporting
  • Keep abreast of changes in the standards, technologies or methodologies
  • Carry out administrative functions of IT Support
  • Work with other departments / Branches to ensure excellent support is given to the clients
  • Reporting to IT Management on Service desk support status

Qualifications

  • Must have a Matric
  • In possession of a NQF 5 (Higher Certificate) in IT or Higher- Completed Qualification

Stipend: R3800

Desired Skills:

  • Administrator

