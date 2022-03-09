Junior IT Administrator

Job Responsibilities
- Junior IT administration
- Administration and Reporting
- Keep abreast of changes in the standards, technologies or methodologies
- Carry out administrative functions of IT Support
- Work with other departments / Branches to ensure excellent support is given to the clients
- Reporting to IT Management on Service desk support status
Qualifications
- Must have a Matric
- In possession of a NQF 5 (Higher Certificate) in IT or Higher- Completed Qualification
Stipend: R3800
Desired Skills:
- Administrator