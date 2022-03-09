Junior Support Technician

Mar 9, 2022

Description
Analysis, planning, provisioning, testing, implementation and maintenance of all Internet, fiber and IP Related products. Perform Installations & Training. Provide 1st line support to customers.

Responsibilties

  • Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices.
  • Support and administration of FTTX and PBX systems and processes.
  • Manages all system back-up and restore protocol.
  • Plans and supports network and PBX infrastructure.
  • Perform troubleshooting analysis of networks and associated systems.
  • Documents network problems and resolution for future reference.
  • Monitors system performance and implements performance tuning.
  • Manage user accounts, permissions and security at all levels
  • Taking ownership of all complaints till resolution
  • Helpdesk management, which requires wonrking on an online CRM system

Requirements

  • Certifications: A+, N+, MCSE, or related network or telephony qualifications
  • Networking: Switches, Routers, Hubs, Servers, Cables, Racks, Firewalls, LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, UDP, Latency, VoIP, QoS
  • A successful track record in a support environment.
  • High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness
  • Team player, good communication
  • Cooperative and empathetic to colleagues and customers
  • Own transport
  • Requires a thorough knowledge of networking essentials.

Desired Skills:

  • Attention to detail
  • Network Support
  • Customer Care
  • Analytic

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

We believe that customer service is key and that working efficiently as a team is what gives us our edge. All members of our team learn all they can about the various aspects and thus become a friendly trove of information for our clients.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Mobile Phone
  • Internet Allowance
  • Fuel Allowance

