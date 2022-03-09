Junior Support Technician

Description

Analysis, planning, provisioning, testing, implementation and maintenance of all Internet, fiber and IP Related products. Perform Installations & Training. Provide 1st line support to customers.

Responsibilties

Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices.

Support and administration of FTTX and PBX systems and processes.

Manages all system back-up and restore protocol.

Plans and supports network and PBX infrastructure.

Perform troubleshooting analysis of networks and associated systems.

Documents network problems and resolution for future reference.

Monitors system performance and implements performance tuning.

Manage user accounts, permissions and security at all levels

Taking ownership of all complaints till resolution

Helpdesk management, which requires wonrking on an online CRM system

Requirements

Certifications: A+, N+, MCSE, or related network or telephony qualifications

Networking: Switches, Routers, Hubs, Servers, Cables, Racks, Firewalls, LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, UDP, Latency, VoIP, QoS

A successful track record in a support environment.

High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness

Team player, good communication

Cooperative and empathetic to colleagues and customers

Own transport

Requires a thorough knowledge of networking essentials.

Desired Skills:

Attention to detail

Network Support

Customer Care

Analytic

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

We believe that customer service is key and that working efficiently as a team is what gives us our edge. All members of our team learn all they can about the various aspects and thus become a friendly trove of information for our clients.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Mobile Phone

Internet Allowance

Fuel Allowance

