Junior Support Technician

Description
Analysis, planning, provisioning, testing, implementation and maintenance of all Internet, fiber and IP Related products. Perform Installations & Training. Provide 1st line support to customers.
Responsibilties
- Install, configure and maintain network services, equipment and devices.
- Support and administration of FTTX and PBX systems and processes.
- Manages all system back-up and restore protocol.
- Plans and supports network and PBX infrastructure.
- Perform troubleshooting analysis of networks and associated systems.
- Documents network problems and resolution for future reference.
- Monitors system performance and implements performance tuning.
- Manage user accounts, permissions and security at all levels
- Taking ownership of all complaints till resolution
- Helpdesk management, which requires wonrking on an online CRM system
Requirements
- Certifications: A+, N+, MCSE, or related network or telephony qualifications
- Networking: Switches, Routers, Hubs, Servers, Cables, Racks, Firewalls, LAN, WAN, TCP/IP, DNS, UDP, Latency, VoIP, QoS
- A successful track record in a support environment.
- High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness
- Team player, good communication
- Cooperative and empathetic to colleagues and customers
- Own transport
- Requires a thorough knowledge of networking essentials.
Desired Skills:
- Attention to detail
- Network Support
- Customer Care
- Analytic
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
We believe that customer service is key and that working efficiently as a team is what gives us our edge. All members of our team learn all they can about the various aspects and thus become a friendly trove of information for our clients.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Mobile Phone
- Internet Allowance
- Fuel Allowance