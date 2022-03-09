Project Manager at Sentech

The Projects Division invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates to manage projects thereby accomplishing stated project objectives. Key processes to be managed within the project include initiation, planning, executing, monitoring, and controlling and closing. The position reports to the Programme Manager

Education and Experience:

Degree or equivalent qualification in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent qualified

A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)

3 years project management experience in an ICT environment.

Experience in Project management reporting and writing.

Ability to present strategic project plans and milestones to executive and senior management.

The job outputs include the following:

The successful candidates will be expected to manage projects through the process of initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control.

The parameters within which the work must be conducted include:

Manage projects as per defined scope, budget, cost, and time

Deliver projects specific quality parameters

Capture client’s requirement as specified and provide added value

Deliver projects according to customer expectations on the agreed target date

Adhere to defined business processes e.g. procurement, projects, Delegation of Authority (DOA) and legal and regulatory requirements.

Proactively identify, mitigate and manage risks within the project Macro and Micro environment

It will be expected from candidates to travel extensively and attend critical stakeholder meeting

Candidate is expected to take care if his/her own personal growth and share

Functional and Core Competencies:

Excellent project scope management

Project time management

Cost management

Professional Project communication & presentation

Project quality

Matured customer service support i.e. stakeholder Management

Planning & organizing

Knowledge of Project management methodologies and processes

Attention to detail

Systematic & strategic thinking

Team Player

Preferred IT Skills

Sharepoint

Microsoft EPM

MS Project

MS Excel

MS Word

MS Powerpoint

SAP

If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 18 March 2022.

Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.

Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.

Sentech reserves the right not to appoint

Desired Skills:

Planning & Organising

Attention to detail

SAP

Sharepoint

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position