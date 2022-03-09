Project Manager at Sentech

The Projects Division invites applications from qualifying and interested candidates to manage projects thereby accomplishing stated project objectives. Key processes to be managed within the project include initiation, planning, executing, monitoring, and controlling and closing. The position reports to the Programme Manager
Education and Experience:
- Degree or equivalent qualification in Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering or equivalent qualified
- A recognized qualification in Project Management (PMBOK Preferred)
- 3 years project management experience in an ICT environment.
- Experience in Project management reporting and writing.
- Ability to present strategic project plans and milestones to executive and senior management.
The job outputs include the following:
The successful candidates will be expected to manage projects through the process of initiation, planning, execution, monitoring and control.
The parameters within which the work must be conducted include:
- Manage projects as per defined scope, budget, cost, and time
- Deliver projects specific quality parameters
- Capture client’s requirement as specified and provide added value
- Deliver projects according to customer expectations on the agreed target date
- Adhere to defined business processes e.g. procurement, projects, Delegation of Authority (DOA) and legal and regulatory requirements.
- Proactively identify, mitigate and manage risks within the project Macro and Micro environment
- It will be expected from candidates to travel extensively and attend critical stakeholder meeting
- Candidate is expected to take care if his/her own personal growth and share
Functional and Core Competencies:
- Excellent project scope management
- Project time management
- Cost management
- Professional Project communication & presentation
- Project quality
- Matured customer service support i.e. stakeholder Management
- Planning & organizing
- Knowledge of Project management methodologies and processes
- Attention to detail
- Systematic & strategic thinking
- Team Player
Preferred IT Skills
- Sharepoint
- Microsoft EPM
- MS Project
- MS Excel
- MS Word
- MS Powerpoint
- SAP
If you are interested and meet the required criteria as described above, please send your CV on/or before 18 March 2022.
Appointment will be done in accordance with Employment Equity Plan of the organisation. People with disabilities will be given preferences and they are encouraged to apply.
Medical examinations will be undertaken before successful appointment depending on the nature of the position.
Sentech reserves the right not to appoint
Desired Skills:
- Planning & Organising
- Attention to detail
- SAP
- Sharepoint
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree