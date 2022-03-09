Project Manager (engineering)

Mar 9, 2022

Duties:

  • Develop and standardize procedures and methods to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the implementation and realisation of projects.
  • Continuous improvement on project KPI’s such as on time delivery, budget cost and spend forecasting.
  • Ensures all plant investment projects are performed according to technical, timing and financial requirements with consideration of company rules & guidelines.
  • Steers the team and controls the project regarding the results for development, quality, dates and costs.
  • Responsible for the project budget.
  • Represents the project internally and externally regarding all aspects (customer, supplier).
  • Manages project changes and issues and prevents project risks by defining and implementing appropriate countermeasures in agreement with the steering team.
  Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering.
  • Initiate Engineering support request documents for Central Engineering support on Capital improvement projects.
  • Manage department fixed costs.
  • Responsible for Management and Control of Capital improvement project Budgets and Cost.
  • Monitor and control change management requests on capital improvement projects.
  • Advise and assist project technicians and Engineers on various implementation items.
  • Ensure clear and accurate investment reports for all business units for plant operations reviews, internal and external reviews.
  • Ensure clear reports for all capital improvement projects for quarterly plant efficiency reviews.
  • General reports on cost, time spending and deliverables of all investment projects.
  • Progress status reports to stakeholders on various investment projects.
  • Ensure equipment standardization and compliance with Central Engineering specifications.
  • Assist with initiating training requirements for maintenance personnel on various installations.
  • Issue procedures and work instructions, ensure implementation of measures, and maintain controls,
    raise awareness, ensure regular ESH training and provide information about ESH responsibilities and duties.
  • Ensure immediate notification and response, and initiate preventive measures in case of unsafe or polluting hazards – demonstrate exemplary personal behavior in ESH and motivate others.
  • Ensure that best practices and standards are followed in order to to comply with legal and statutory requirements.
  • Review and evaluate work performance of projects department staff.
  • Initiate training and development projects department staff where necessary.
  • Recruitment of new employees for projects department.
  • Ensure that the knowledge and skills base of the project department is sufficient to ensure successful investment projects.
  • Implementation throughout the plant.
  • Manage resources allocations amongst the various investment projects.

Requirements:

  • Degree/Diploma in Electrical/Mechanical Engineering
  • 5 years’ machine commissioning experience, if possible, in manufacturing industry
  • 2 to 3 years’ experience in managing a small group of individuals
  • Has lead several machine improvement, refurbishment, upgrade or installation projects

