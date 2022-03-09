Reporting Analyst Team Lead

Mar 9, 2022

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY WITH REFERENCE TO THE UNDERMENTIONED SPEC.

Qualifications:

  • Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient); and
  • Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Job Requirements:

  • Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst;
  • Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions;
  • Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the organisation;
  • Experience with Clickview solution;
  • Experience with leading a team; and
  • Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy.
  • Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;
  • Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;
  • Line management and personal development of a team;
  • Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits;
  • Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;
  • Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;
  • Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture);
  • Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;
  • Assist with Change and Release management;
  • Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;
  • Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications;
  • Analyse and resolve technical and application problems;
  • Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties;
  • Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and
  • Research and evaluate a variety of software products

Behavioral Competencies:

  • Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
  • Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
  • Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
  • Uses own initiative and can work independently;
  • Good presentation skills;
  • Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;
  • Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;
  • Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and
  • Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories

