Reporting Analyst Team Lead

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY WITH REFERENCE TO THE UNDERMENTIONED SPEC.
Qualifications:
- Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient); and
- Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.
Job Requirements:
- Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst;
- Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions;
- Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the organisation;
- Experience with Clickview solution;
- Experience with leading a team; and
- Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy.
- Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;
- Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;
- Line management and personal development of a team;
- Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits;
- Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;
- Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;
- Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture);
- Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;
- Assist with Change and Release management;
- Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;
- Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications;
- Analyse and resolve technical and application problems;
- Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties;
- Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and
- Research and evaluate a variety of software products
Behavioral Competencies:
- Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;
- Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);
- Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);
- Uses own initiative and can work independently;
- Good presentation skills;
- Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;
- Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;
- Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and
- Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories