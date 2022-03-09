Reporting Analyst Team Lead

PLEASE ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY WITH REFERENCE TO THE UNDERMENTIONED SPEC.

Qualifications:

Matric Certificate with Mathematics (Mathematical Literacy is not sufficient); and

Relevant Degree in Computer Science or related discipline.

Job Requirements:

Five (5) + years’ experience as a Report Analyst;

Five (5) + years’ experience developing BI reporting on multiple solutions;

Experience with developing Reporting strategy for the organisation;

Experience with Clickview solution;

Experience with leading a team; and

Proven ability to develop and implement ICT strategy.

Guide team efforts towards successful project delivery;

Provide technical leadership to the team through coaching and mentorship;

Line management and personal development of a team;

Maintain high standards of software quality within the team by establishing good practices and habits;

Identify and encourage areas for growth and improvement within the team;

Provide technical expertise and recommendations in assessing new ICT projects and initiatives to support and enhance our existing business solutions;

Assist with software design and documentation (Functional and Architecture);

Collaborate with other Software Developers, Business Analysts, Systems Analysts and Test Analysts to plan, design, develop, test, and maintain business applications;

Assist with Change and Release management;

Work with the team in the migration of legacy applications to current technologies;

Develop, refine, and tune data extraction (ETL optimisation) from applications;

Analyse and resolve technical and application problems;

Assess opportunities for application and process improvement and prepare documentation of rationale to share with team members and other affected parties;

Adhere to high-quality development principles while delivering solutions on-time and on-budget; and

Research and evaluate a variety of software products

Behavioral Competencies:

Ability and aptitude to continuously search for enhancements and innovation;

Dynamic (ability to learn other technologies and take on different responsibilities);

Logical thinker (strong troubleshooting skills);

Uses own initiative and can work independently;

Good presentation skills;

Internally motivated, able to work proficiently both independently and in a team environment;

Strong communication skills with both internal team members and external business stakeholders;

Strong initiative to find ways to improve solutions, systems and processes; and

Comprehensive understanding of object-oriented and service-oriented application development techniques and theories

