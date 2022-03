RPG Developer

Purpose:

Designing, developing, implementing, and supporting technological solutions to meet business requirements in accordance with specification.

Key skills:

Integration integration with internal and external systems

Migration

Full SDLC

Technical

Unit

SQL

Development

Internal and External systems

Internal Collaboration:

Effective and consistent service delivery, teamwork, communication and customer

Follow standards & best practices of IT team, maintains a high-quality standard in the work being delivered, maintainability of code, quality of design and elegance of solution, compliance to system design

Testing:

Conduction of necessary developer testing (Stress, Integration and Unit).

Conducting and Performing relevant developer testing, update basic test cases with additional impact information and database impact, (Stress, Integration and Unit) and take responsibility for acquiring developer test

Software Development Efficiency

Business Requirements: See to it that there is clear understanding of business requirements and insight into business requirements

Planning:

Defining project scope and main pieces of tasks (must be logged in Jira)

Software development and implementation:

Enhance and maintain applications for the internal and external clients base on specifications received

Writing of code or parameters to provide software components according to technical specifications, amend any defects within the solution

Migrating applications into applicable environments, conduct implementation checks and testing and post implementation monitoring, complete and maintain relevant technical

Risk / Opportunity identification related to Expenses

Revenue/ Innovate: Identify financial and business risks to the company and escalate accordingly

Performance and Development: Manage own performance

Treating Customers Fairly:

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the Company Values and Treating Customers Fairly

Experience and Qualifications

Diploma: Information Technology / Related course

1-10 years RPG Development/ ILE experience

RPG 7, RDI, Embedded SQL

Learn more/Apply for this position