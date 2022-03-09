SAS Developer Contract Johannesburg up to R500 per hour at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

Do you want to work for a company that is driven with helping businesses effect meaningful change in a consumer-driven world? They currently require the skills of a SAS Developer to join their team.
The incumbent will have to Read and Write SAS Enterprise guide codes.
Requirements:
- Degree in Information Technology or related field
- 5-6 years commercial experience
- SAS
- SQL
- NoSQL
- ETL
- JIRA
- TeraData
- Power BI
- MicroSrategy
Responsibilities:
- Read and Write SAS Enterprise Guide Code
- Read SQL Code
- Read NSQL Code
- Convert SQL and Excel code into SAS Enterprise Code
- ETL (Data onboarding onto SAS)
- JIRA
- TeraData (not a showstopper)
- Visualisation tool experience (PowerBI or MicroStrategy)
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Jira
- ETL
- SAS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree