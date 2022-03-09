Scrum Master

The Scrum Master is to be accountable for removing impediments to the ability of the team to deliver the product goals and deliverables. To act as a buffer between the mobile team and any distracting influences. The Scrum Master ensures that the Scrum process is used as intended. Must be able to enforce the rules of Scrum, often chairs key meetings, and challenges the team to improve

The Scrum master must have the ability to play multiple roles either as a Scrum Master on Agile scrum teams or can be flexible to play the role in project management in a traditional project environment depending on the need. Thy are responsible for enacting Scrum values and practices and enable close cooperation across all roles and functions.

About The Employer:

Qualifications:

Matric

Relevent ICT DiPloma or degree

PMI â€“ Agile Certified Practitioners (ACP)

PMP certification

PMP certification Prince2 Certified (Foundation or Practitioner)

Scrum Alliance â€“ Certified Scrum Master or

Certified Scrum Product Owner

Experience:

Experience with the implementation of SCRUM in an organization

Strong conflict management skills

Management and Leadership

Creative and Analystical skills

Commercial and business understanding of the

broader retail industry

