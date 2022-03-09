Scrum Master

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Scrum Master required for new app development project within the Smart Home device/IoT environment, working on various Widgets, including Apple Watch and Apple Carplay.

We’re ideally looking for a Scrum Master with experience managing am App development teams, ideally with IoT experience.

Desired Skills:

Scrum Master

IoT

Scrum Management

Conflict Resolution

User Stories

Scrum

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote work

Learn more/Apply for this position