Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.
The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.
Scrum Master required for new app development project within the Smart Home device/IoT environment, working on various Widgets, including Apple Watch and Apple Carplay.
We’re ideally looking for a Scrum Master with experience managing am App development teams, ideally with IoT experience.
Desired Skills:
- Scrum Master
- IoT
- Scrum Management
- Conflict Resolution
- User Stories
- Scrum
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- fully remote work