Senior ADF Developer at Reverside

Senior ADF Developer
We are looking forADF Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in ADF Application and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.
About The Employer:
Requirements:
- Structured and strong self-management capabilities.
- Committed to excellent customer service.
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
- Attention to detail.
- At least 4 years Oracle database and pl/sql experience. Oracle ADF and Java experience an advantage
- Ability to do application design
- Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
- In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
- Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
- Ability to define specifications on projects.
- Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
- Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
- Developing ADF Applications
Other Skills:
- Agile Methodology
- Good professional communication skills
- Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
- Committed and dedicated to achieving results
- Innovative and adhere to best coding practices