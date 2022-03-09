Senior ADF Developer at Reverside

Mar 9, 2022

Senior ADF Developer

We are looking forADF Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in ADF Application and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

  • Structured and strong self-management capabilities.
  • Committed to excellent customer service.
  • Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.
  • Attention to detail.
  • At least 4 years Oracle database and pl/sql experience. Oracle ADF and Java experience an advantage
  • Ability to do application design
  • Ability to give direction to a junior resource.
  • In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):
  • Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.
  • Ability to define specifications on projects.
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
  • Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval method
  • Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.
  • Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.
  • Developing ADF Applications

Other Skills:

  • Agile Methodology
  • Good professional communication skills
  • Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly
  • Committed and dedicated to achieving results
  • Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

Learn more/Apply for this position