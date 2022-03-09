Senior ADF Developer at Reverside

Senior ADF Developer



We are looking forADF Professionals with 5+ years solid development experience in ADF Application and has a solid knowledge base of the SDLC.

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Structured and strong self-management capabilities.

Committed to excellent customer service.

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to best practices and standards.

Attention to detail.

At least 4 years Oracle database and pl/sql experience. Oracle ADF and Java experience an advantage

Ability to do application design

Ability to give direction to a junior resource.

In the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC):

Ability to act on direction from a more senior technical resource.

Ability to define specifications on projects.

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.

Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval method

Sound technical knowledge in all areas of application programming including integration, system design, and update, storage, and retrieval methods.

Ability to liaise with the customer to understand requirements on projects.

Developing ADF Applications

Other Skills:



Agile Methodology

Good professional communication skills

Self-Motivated and have the ability to adapt quickly

Committed and dedicated to achieving results

Innovative and adhere to best coding practices

