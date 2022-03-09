Senior Business Analyst at Sasfin

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

The Senior Business Analyst will work closely with the Head: Digital & Development to develop and implement optimised service models across client segments; and drive digital initiatives to effectively service these segments.

The candidate must be skilled in defining and creating requirements based on feedback and insights received from stakeholders. He / She must then manage and own the translation of requirements into user stories for use by all members of a software development team.

The focus of this position is to work closely with both the business and our clients to gain an in-depth understanding of the business strategy and roadmap; processes; workflows; and services, as well as the context in which the business operates – including the resultant client experience.

The candidate is responsible for reviewing assigned business processes and workflows from end-to-end to identify and address operational, user experience and technology-related risks, and to identify opportunities to improve efficiency.

The candidate will be working alongside product managers, operational managers, client facing staff, development managers, programme and project managers, software architects and software developers in order to shape and implement the vision that will drive forward our digital capabilities and improve client experience.

The scope of this role spans across all the Strategy implementation teams’ deliverables.

KEY AREAS OF RESPONSIBILITY

Work with business users and clients to define and re-design business processes and identify corresponding solution requirements.

Coordinate stakeholder interactions and assist in the roll-out of new processes & solutions. This includes the coordination between internal and external parties and stakeholders.

Actively seek ways to apply technologies to business processes to meet strategic goals through a conceptual understanding of technology and strong business insight and experience.

Experience design and improvements must be defined, and user requirements documented.

Create use cases & specifications by performing user interviews and industry research.

Define user acceptance test cases and manage the users through the user-testing process.

Document all functional specifications.

Work with – among others – the creative, product, business and technology teams to help design solutions and create storyboards.

Create documents, presentations, and training material that can be used to establish buy-in and launch the solution successfully.

Maintain accurate records, status documentation of developments, and minutes of all business decisions and assist in the prioritisation of these new products, including relevant on-going communication to all stakeholders.

Produce high quality management information on all implemented products. Perform post implementation reviews and have metrics in place to ensure effective benefit realisation in line with the original business objectives

Test and validated business requirements post development

Actively participate in issue resolution and escalation

QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE/SKILLS/PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES REQUIRED

Proven experience leading analysis initiatives and conducting creative requirements gathering.

Strong process experience and understanding of business analysis methodologies.

Proven experience authoring approach and vision documents that clearly set client expectations.

Be able to communicate complex ideas in simple forms to various stakeholders

Superior written and verbal communication skills, including technical and report writing.

Strong business insight and experience, with 5+ years in the financial services industry, Wealth specific experience being beneficial.

Experience defining test cases as well as defining functional specifications.

Be process orientated with attention to detail.

Have a relevant degree and/or certification.

Possess research, analytical, project management, problem solving and presentation skills

Work effectively alone and within a team, with the ability to engage and manage multiple stakeholders meaningfully.

Have the ability to engage senior stakeholders, drive projects between multiple stakeholder groups.

REMUNERATION

Market-related, based on total Cost to Company

About The Employer:

Sasfin Wealth has provided trusted advice and wealth management solutions to respected families and prized organisations for over 125 years.

Our belief in the value of strong relationships is what has appealed to our clients since the first days of our founding. The commitment we offer clients has thereby secured our reputation as an award winning and leading private client portfolio management and stockbroking businesses in South Africa.

As an independent and innovative financial services provider, we design bespoke and model investment solutions and provide a range of advisory solutions that meet the unique needs of private clients and institutional investors.

