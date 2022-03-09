Senior C# Backend Developer – Remote – up to R1.1m PA at eMerge IT Recruitment

Join one of the top fintech firms that have partnered with top banks and insurance companies.

You will be developing C# backend services, which provide RESTful APIs and integrate other services and databases.

The role will involve using both the .Net Framework and .Net Core, depending on the application. You will ideally need to have experience with Git and Docker experience creating NuGet libraries.

Requirements:

BSc Computer science

Candidates are required to have 10 years’ experience in C# of which 5 have been in a lead position.

C#

.Net / .Net Core

RESTful APIs

RabbitMQ OR Kafka

SQL Server

Redis for Cashing

TDD

