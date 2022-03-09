Senior C# developer with Azure Rp cloud fintech bryanston semi remote R1.1m Per annum at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

An affluent scale up – delivering cloud-based solutions and offering Software as a Service (SaaS), is looking to onboard a Senior C# Developer with Azure.

Their team? Technically strong and a highly efficient. You’ll be there to head them up, mentor and grow them.

Expect to handle the delivery of a streamlined backend system and play an influential hand in delivering both concepts and code into the product base. You’ll also be working remotely most of the time.

Requirements:

8+ years’ experience

Skilled [URL Removed] Core and the full C# language

Solid integration skills: Web API, SOLID principles

Cloud based experience essential – Azure stack

Agile Scrum methodologies and development

ERP systems

Angular / Typescript /JavaScript is a bonus

Qualifications:

BSc Degree or similar IT related courses

