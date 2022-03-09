Our client, one of the world’s most prestigious Automotive brands, is on the hunt for a Senior DevOps Engineer.
Technical Skills Required:
- Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
- ITIL process knowledge and work experience
- Minimum 6 years’ experience in a SAP Operations environment
- Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies.
- Expertise in agile development and DevOps.
- Strong JAVA EE, Jenkins, Nexus, IntelliJ knowledge
Role Tasks:
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
- Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
- Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements
Apply now and get your future started today!
Desired Skills:
- itil
- sap operations
- web technologies
- cloud technologies
- agile
- devops