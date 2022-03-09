Senior DevOps Engineer

Mar 9, 2022

Our client, one of the world’s most prestigious Automotive brands, is on the hunt for a Senior DevOps Engineer.

Technical Skills Required:

  • Minimum of 8 years IT working experience
  • ITIL process knowledge and work experience
  • Minimum 6 years’ experience in a SAP Operations environment
  • Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies.
  • Expertise in agile development and DevOps.
  • Strong JAVA EE, Jenkins, Nexus, IntelliJ knowledge

Role Tasks:

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
  • Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified
  • Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required
  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems
  • Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Desired Skills:

  • itil
  • sap operations
  • web technologies
  • cloud technologies
  • agile
  • devops

