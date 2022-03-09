Senior DevOps Engineer

Our client, one of the world’s most prestigious Automotive brands, is on the hunt for a Senior DevOps Engineer.

Technical Skills Required:

Minimum of 8 years IT working experience

ITIL process knowledge and work experience

Minimum 6 years’ experience in a SAP Operations environment

Expert knowledge in the areas of web and cloud technologies.

Expertise in agile development and DevOps.

Strong JAVA EE, Jenkins, Nexus, IntelliJ knowledge

Role Tasks:

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Raise and lead tasks PM (Problem Management) tickets as identified

Action and coordinate CM (Change Management) tasks and tickets as required

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems

Ensure that all processes have been investigated / considered in obtaining the specifications of the user requirements

Desired Skills:

