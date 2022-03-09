Senior ReactJS Developer

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Experience required:

  • Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
  • Thorough understanding of js and its core principles
  • Experience with popular js workflows (such as Redux)
  • Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript or TypeScript
  • Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., js)
  • Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM,
  • A knack for benchmarking and optimization
  • Familiarity with code versioning tools such as Git

Bonus skills (But not a deal breaker!)

  • Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus

Desired Skills:

  • JavaScript
  • Redux
  • EcmaScript
  • TypeScript
  • Babel
  • Webpack
  • NPM
  • Git
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • fully remote work

