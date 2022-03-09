Senior ReactJS Developer

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.

The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.

Experience required:

Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model

Thorough understanding of js and its core principles

Experience with popular js workflows (such as Redux)

Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript or TypeScript

Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., js)

Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM,

A knack for benchmarking and optimization

Familiarity with code versioning tools such as Git

Bonus skills (But not a deal breaker!)

Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus

Desired Skills:

JavaScript

Redux

EcmaScript

TypeScript

Babel

Webpack

NPM

Git

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

Employer & Job Benefits:

fully remote work

