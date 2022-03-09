Senior ReactJS Developer

Our client, a UK-based outsource company with IT teams around the world is looking for seasoned contractors to join their team.
The offer fixed term contracts of up to 6 months initially and you can invoice them if you have your own company. If not, you will be paid via a payroll company in South Africa ensuring that all SARS requirements are met.
Experience required:
- Strong proficiency in JavaScript, including DOM manipulation and the JavaScript object model
- Thorough understanding of js and its core principles
- Experience with popular js workflows (such as Redux)
- Familiarity with newer specifications of EcmaScript or TypeScript
- Experience with data structure libraries (e.g., js)
- Experience with common front-end development tools such as Babel, Webpack, NPM,
- A knack for benchmarking and optimization
- Familiarity with code versioning tools such as Git
Bonus skills (But not a deal breaker!)
- Knowledge of isomorphic React is a plus
Desired Skills:
- JavaScript
- Redux
- EcmaScript
- TypeScript
- Babel
- Webpack
- NPM
- Git
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
Employer & Job Benefits:
- fully remote work