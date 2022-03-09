Senior Velocity Frontend Developer

Mar 9, 2022

Our client, a goliath within the Automotive sector, is seeking a Senior Frontend Developer

Technical Skills Required:

  • JavaScript
  • Typescript
  • Node.js
  • AngularJS
  • Angular 5+
  • HTML 5
  • CSS (SCSS)
  • AJAX & REST
  • API
  • JSON & XML
  • POSTGRES/ SQL
  • MongoDB/ Elastic
  • Jira/ Confluence

Role Tasks:

  • Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
  • Implement pixel perfect UI designs
  • Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
  • System testing/parallel runs
  • System implementation
  • System audits/quality assurance

