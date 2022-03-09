Senior Velocity Frontend Developer

Our client, a goliath within the Automotive sector, is seeking a Senior Frontend Developer

Technical Skills Required:

JavaScript

Typescript

Node.js

AngularJS

Angular 5+

HTML 5

CSS (SCSS)

AJAX & REST

API

JSON & XML

POSTGRES/ SQL

MongoDB/ Elastic

Jira/ Confluence

Role Tasks:

Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions

Implement pixel perfect UI designs

Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements

System testing/parallel runs

System implementation

System audits/quality assurance

Get one foot in the door and apply now!

Desired Skills:

javascript

typescript

node.js

angular

html

css

ajax

rest

api

json

xml

postgres

mongodb

elastic

jira

confluence

Learn more/Apply for this position