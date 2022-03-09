Senior Velocity Frontend Developer

Our client, a goliath within the Automotive sector, is seeking a Senior Frontend Developer
Technical Skills Required:
- JavaScript
- Typescript
- Node.js
- AngularJS
- Angular 5+
- HTML 5
- CSS (SCSS)
- AJAX & REST
- API
- JSON & XML
- POSTGRES/ SQL
- MongoDB/ Elastic
- Jira/ Confluence
Role Tasks:
- Rapidly experiment with multiple solutions
- Implement pixel perfect UI designs
- Implement re-usable HTML and JS logic
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
- System testing/parallel runs
- System implementation
- System audits/quality assurance
Get one foot in the door and apply now!
