SQL Database Developer

Mar 9, 2022

The Database developer is to be involved with system design, analysis, and creation of code, SQL queries as well as updating the database and creating tables.

Responsibilities:

  • Create SQL objects using T-SQL (queries, procedures, functions, objects, tables)
  • Experience in Microsoft SQL database administration and maintenance, in Microsoft SQL script development and in Microsoft SSIS and SSRS development
  • Understanding of performance optimization techniques and best practices
  • Working on AI and analytics products
  • Designing indexes
  • Data Modelling
  • Database Design

Requirements

  • Relevant Diploma / Degree
  • 5+ years’ experience in software development
  • SQL knowledge and experience
  • T-SQL
  • C# knowledge and experience will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • AI
  • Database Development
  • Optimization

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Database Design / Development / Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

