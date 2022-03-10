Backend Integration Developer hybrid or remote- R750 PH at e-Merge IT RECRUITMENT

A leading manufacturer is on a look out for a passionate Backend Integration Consultant
with Java experience to join their existing team of rock-solid specialists developing the next generation of software systems for their future In-house Logistics systems.
This manufacturing giant works with the latest inventive techs in a highly skilled manner. If you do not want to miss out, APPLY TODAY!!
Technical Skills:
- MOM / Message oriented middleware based on IBM MQ
- EAI / enterprise application integration based on IIB/ACE
- Java application development and maintenance
- Additional skills that are beneficial:
o CI/CD pipeline
o Kubernetes / container management
o Public cloud providers (AWS/Azure)
o Linux Shell (bash)
o Service automation with Rundeck
o Interface technologies (ODBC/JDBC, SAP JCO, SOAP/REST)
o Mainframe technology (MQ on z/OS)
- Knowledge in IT security
- Knowledge in ITIL processes
- Experience in agile methods and tools
- Excellent communication skills with emphasis on English
- Ability to handle concurrent tasks
- Ability to steer and manage offshore provider teams
- Ability to understand and analyze requirements and problems quickly
- Applies advanced knowledge of area
- Managing projects / processes
- Reference Number for this position is GZ54286 which is a long-term contract position rotating between Pretoria, Midrand, Rosslyn and home based offering a contract rate of between R600 to R750 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
