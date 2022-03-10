BSI recognises Gijima for ISO certification

Gijima has been acknowledged by the International Organisation for Standardisation’s (ISO) monitoring body, the British Standards Institution (BSI), for having achieved the ISO/IEC 27001 certification.

Gijima already has a number of ISO certifications under its belt.

Maphum Nxumalo, Gijima’s group chief executive, says: “when we introduced our Vision 2025 Strategy, I said that one of the things we are looking at is the matter of ‘who is in the bus’ with us? By having this certification, we are living true to our commitment of making sure that as we go forward, we have the best staff complement adhering to the highest standards of quality in the work we do.”

Nxumalo’s sentiments were shared by the organisation’s chief information and security officer, Melusi Gumbi. “Gijima is not a small player in the South African ICT space. With our expansion we have also onboarded international clients. We therefore needed to showcase that our quality standards are of a global scale and that clients are at peace when they come over to Gijima knowing very well that we uphold the highest of standards when it comes to managing cyber-attack risks and internal data security threats.”

Gumbi adds: “As a business we are constantly exploring new opportunities as we want to become a major ICT role player in the African market, with world-class technology and expertise. It was befitting that we add to our collection standardisation certificates the ISO 27001 standard.”