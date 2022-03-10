Business Intelligence Data Analyst

We are looking for an individual to build and develop the necessary knowledge and skills in our centralised BI team with the aim of establishing these capabilities within the business units. This will include learning about data collection and preparation, various analytical methods and data visualisation to convert data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.
Responsibilities
- Data preparation
- Processing, cleansing and verifying the integrity of data used for analysis
- Identify data sources and automate collection processes
- Analysis and Visualisation
- Interpret data and analyse results using analytical techniques and provide dashboards
- and/or reports
- Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns
- Stakeholder engagement
- Present information using data visualisation techniques
- Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges
- Team effectiveness
- Collaborate with business intelligence and product development teams
- Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative
- field would be advantageous.
Knowledge and Experience
- 1-2 years of experience performing data analysis.
- Experience in working with data visualisation tools (SAP Business Objects Web
- Intelligence (WebI), PowerBI, etc.) advantageous.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- R
- WebI
- PowerBI
- SAP Business Objectives
- MS Office
- Statustics
- Mathematics
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.