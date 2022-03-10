Business Intelligence Data Analyst

We are looking for an individual to build and develop the necessary knowledge and skills in our centralised BI team with the aim of establishing these capabilities within the business units. This will include learning about data collection and preparation, various analytical methods and data visualisation to convert data into actionable insights with demonstrable business impact.

Responsibilities

Data preparation

Processing, cleansing and verifying the integrity of data used for analysis

Identify data sources and automate collection processes

Analysis and Visualisation

Interpret data and analyse results using analytical techniques and provide dashboards

and/or reports

Analyse large amounts of information to discover trends and patterns

Stakeholder engagement

Present information using data visualisation techniques

Propose solutions and strategies to business challenges

Team effectiveness

Collaborate with business intelligence and product development teams

Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems

Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science or another quantitative

field would be advantageous.

Knowledge and Experience

1-2 years of experience performing data analysis.

Experience in working with data visualisation tools (SAP Business Objects Web

Intelligence (WebI), PowerBI, etc.) advantageous.

Desired Skills:

SQL

R

WebI

PowerBI

SAP Business Objectives

MS Office

Statustics

Mathematics

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Our client is an established life insurance company in South Africa but has since transformed into a diversified financial services group that operates across the African continent, India, Malaysia and selected developed markets, with listings on the Johannesburg.

